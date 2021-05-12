Are you a dual-sport, off-road, or trials rider in the market for new tires? If so, you might want to know about Dunlop’s latest dual-sport offering, the K950. While it’s ready for your trail riding adventures, it’s also completely street-legal, so you can ride to and from any trail you like with no worries. Let’s take a look.

The Dunlop K950 features bias-ply construction, as well as small, tightly packed and symmetrical knobs to enhance both traction and balance while riding on any terrain. Whether you’re faced with hard-packed dirt, or crisscrossing lots of roots and rocks along your path, the K950 is built to take all the changeable terrain you can throw at it—or throw it at, either way.

Dunlop built the K950 with hard-wearing rubber compounds, as well as designed it to handle all these different types of terrain in both wet and dry conditions. The company stresses its improved grip as well, although it’s not clear to what tires it’s comparing this grip improvement. In any case, as with any tire, as riders get their hands on these, we’ll see more opinions about how it performs and whether it lives up to the expectations Dunlop is setting for it.

Gallery: Dunlop K950 Tires

3 Photos

The tire maker says it’s made to absorb bumps well in the dirt, and handle all the rough terrain you like, while also offering plenty of durability and long wear for on-road riding. It’s DOT-certified, and is available in a 4.00-18 tire size from your local Dunlop Tires dealer.

For those looking for something a little more trials-specific, Dunlop also offers an additional D803GP competition trials tire. This dual-sport-capable K950 joins that tire and helps expand the range of on- and off-road offerings Dunlop has available to different types of motorcycle riders. For additional information regarding cost and availability, contact your local authorized Dunlop Tire dealer.