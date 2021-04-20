Do you like to split your time between off-road and on-road riding? If so, you’ll be interested to hear about Touratech’s latest helmet offering, the updated Aventuro Carbon2 Plus. It requires zero tools to go from a capable street helmet to your choice of a dual-sport or an airy off-road lid in a very small amount of time. With weight starting at just 1280 grams (or 2.8 pounds), its carbon fiber shell keeps things comfortably light. Let’s take a look.

For 2021, the Touratech Aventuro Carbon2 Plus features a carbon fiber laminate shell, and the lid is both ECE and DOT certified. Three shell sizes span a range of seven helmet sizes, from XS to 3XL. It uses a double D-ring closure, and Touratech says its ventilation in particular is much improved over models from previous years. Additionally, this update gets a new helmet shield designed to promote better airflow.

The Coolmax liner is both removable and washable, as well as sweat-inhibiting, and the cheek pads are removable as well. The Aventuro Carbon2 Plus also comes with a Pinlock visor, to help keep your visibility as clear as possible in all kinds of weather. Other nice features include readiness for fitment of your favorite Bluetooth communications system, as well as an integrated goggle guide for your off-road adventures.

Gallery: 2021 Touratech Aventuro Carbon2 Plus Helmet

14 Photos

The 2021 update comes in three all-new graphics: the Core Plus, the Sport Plus, and the Compañero Plus. Do you like all black, all the time, particularly if it has an awesome visual texture like carbon fiber? If so, then the Core Plus is the design for you. It’s designed to make the most of that inimitable carbon fiber texture, and will go with any gear you want to pair with it.

Meanwhile, the Sport Plus was specifically designed with shades of blue, white, and red, to complement the gear and bike preferences of all you GS and Africa Twin riders out there. It may be brand-agnostic, but it’s definitely not style-agnostic. It, too, is ready for all the adventures you wish to wear it while tackling.

Finally, the Compañero Plus comes in yellow, black, and gray, which of course goes with Touratech’s own Compañero Rambler and Compañero Traveller touring suits. It also matches nicely with BMW’s 40th anniversary of GS theme for 2021, which is all black and yellow, all the time. Whether you’re the ultimate bee fan, or you just like black and yellow, this is clearly the colorway for you.

All three 2021 colorways of the Aventuro Carbon2 Plus are currently listed as available in Touratech’s webstore as of April 20, 2021. Pricing starts at €484.41, or approximately $584.