On April 2, 2021, we shared the bad news that the Endurance World Championship’s 24 Hours Motos round was cancelled. At that time, the celebrated annual event was scheduled to kick off the 2021 EWC season on April 17 and 18. The culprit was COVID-19, as France was already in the midst of its fourth wave of infections when this announcement was made.

While we may have thought that was that, 24 Hours Motos organizing body Automobile Club de l’Ouest made a new announcement on April 12, 2021. Instead of the 24 Hours Motos at Le Mans being completely cancelled for 2021, it has now been rescheduled. The new dates are June 12 and 13, at the Bugatti circuit in Le Mans, France.

Additionally, there will be no spectators at the 24 Hours Motos event in June, 2021. The entire race will take place in a circuit that is closed entirely to the public. It will be broadcast live by Eurosport Events, however, so fans will be able to see the action as it unfolds from the safety of home, which is probably the best solution available at the moment.

Since coronavirus knows no national boundaries, there are also currently stricter health guidelines in place in Germany. Therefore, EWC organizers announced that the 8 Hours of Oschersleben, originally scheduled for May 23, is now postponed. An official date has not yet been announced, but organizers are hoping that they can reschedule it later in 2021, and keep the EWC season to its current 5-race schedule.

“I would like to warmly thank the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, the promoter Eurosport Events and all the stakeholders involved for their continuous efforts to reorganize the dates of two major events in the FIM EWC,” FIM president Jorge Viegas said in a statement.

“We really hope that it will be possible to postpone the 8 Hours of Oschersleben for as short a period as the health situation allows. We can’t wait for the season to start on 12-13 June at the Bugatti Circuit. This good news restores positive energy in these complicated times. The many registered teams will have another chance to fight soon for what promises to be an unforgettable edition of the 24 Hours Motos,” he concluded.