Hey, U.K.-based Honda fans! Are you thinking about getting yourself a new motorcycle in 2021? If so, Honda U.K. just announced its new financing campaign for its 2021 models. Headlining this spreadsheet are the 2021 Gold Wing, Africa Twin, and Fireblade.

The Gold Wing and Africa Twin both get the advantage of a special “Set Yourself Three” finance package for 2021, which comes with three nice aftersales extras. You get a one-year warranty extension, one year of European Roadside Assistance, and a one-year complimentary subscription to Datatool’s motorcycle antitheft service.

Honda’s 2021 finance package for Gold Wing and Africa Twin buyers also includes a 4.9 percent APR for three years, as well as a £500 (about $692) incentive you’ll get if you participate in a pre-purchase test ride of your chosen model. If you just want to purchase either of these models outright, with no intention of financing, don’t worry. Honda will also provide that £500 incentive, as well as a year’s complimentary Datatool antitheft service with your purchase.





If your 2021 Honda-buying plans include the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade (either standard or SP), Honda U.K. has some nice options available for you, as well. You’re also eligible for a three-year finance plan at 4.9 percent APR, but you’ll also get a £1,000 (about $1,383) incentive if you do a test ride first. You’ll also get a one-year complimentary Datatool antitheft subscription, as well. As with the Gold Wing and Africa Twin, both the monetary incentive and Datatool subscription are also yours if you purchase a Fireblade outright.

Beyond its 2021 halo models, Honda is also offering a variety of APRs and cash incentives with your purchase of other bikes in the lineup. To find out the most current model, incentive, and financing offer information, your best bet is to contact your local Honda dealer for more details.