While the 2021 Isle of Man TT was canceled due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic (as was 2020), the 2022 IOMTT is very much alive and on next year’s race calendar, say organizers. To that end, they’ve now officially announced the dates and schedule for the 2022 event to get everyone excited about its return.

From May 29 through June 11, 2022, the beautiful Isle of Man currently plans to host the 2022 Isle of Man TT. Qualifying should run between Sunday, May 29 and Friday, June 3. Racing will start bright and early on the morning of Saturday, June 4, and all races will finish on Friday, June 10.

As with any and all future plans, these are of course subject to change between now and the event. Event tickets, as well as bookings for accommodations and transport tickets, are now on sale through Motorsport Tickets.

The provisional 2022 IOMTT racing schedule has also been posted. Saturday, June 4 will see the Superbike TT race and Sidecar TT race 1 kick things off in fine style. Monday, June 6 will host Supersport TT race 1, as well as the Superstock TT race. Wednesday, June 8 will see the Lightweight TT race and Supersport TT race 2, and Friday, June 10 will see the Sidecar TT race 2 and the Senior TT race cap the 2022 event for the year.

Of course, people wanting to attend the 2022 Isle of Man TT may also wish to come early for Practice Week, and make an entire summer holiday out of the whole thing. As vaccines continue to make their way into arms, more people will be able to get out and do events like this again. Here’s hoping that the 2022 TT is able to go off without a hitch, and that racers and spectators alike only have to worry about motorcycle and road safety, and that worries about pandemic safety are firmly in our rearview mirrors.