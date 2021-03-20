Los Angeles-based custom builder Max Hazan is synonymous with form, not function. Similar to Tinsel Town itself, Hazan’s creations are striking and nostalgic with a touch of superficiality. What he gives up in utility, he more than makes up in style, and anyone could confuse his builds for museum-worthy works of art. Hazan owns that reputation with his latest two-wheeled sculpture, taking an even more audacious approach than previous outings.

Tasked with building something ‘crazy’ for a client, he exceeded all expectations by shoehorning two post-war Velocette MAC engines into a custom Chromoly steel frame. The 395cc, single-cylinder mills run independently but a series of machined pulleys and belts keep the dual-powerplants in sync. A double-sided final belt not only drives two engines but powers the Eaton TVS R410 supercharger.

Without a fuel pump, that supercharger pressurizes the gas tank, which feeds the blow-through carburetor system. In turn, a four-speed Matchless transmission transfers the power to the rear wheel. But, enough with the technical mumbo jumbo. We’re here for Hazan's unparalleled style, and the Blown Velocette has it in spades.

Gallery: Blown Velocette: Dual Velocette MAC Custom

7 Photos

The craftsman makes a point to try something new with each project and his latest build is no different. To capture the look of a deep-V rim made popular by track bicycles, Hazan tapped fellow custom builder Mark Atkinson to machine a two-piece front wheel. He pairs the Velodrome-style rim with a traditional V-shaped bicycle brake. Of course, Hazan’s custom components apply more bite than their bicycle counterparts, but not by much.

Hazan rates the system, “about a six out of ten—about the same as a vintage drum brake.”

The rear wheel is also a bespoke affair and its deep-V styling aligns with the front. A set of Sparrow handlebars also add to the track bike aesthetic. On the other hand, the tank and tail section adopts a streamlined Art Deco form, and the faux girder fork calls back to the early 20th century as well. Despite the numerous influences, the Blown Velocette ties together nicely. With Hazan’s latest masterpiece, form is the function.