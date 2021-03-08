Organizations like Two Wheels for Life and Riders for Health already illustrate how important motorcycles are to rural African communities. Undeveloped roads pose major obstacles for medical supply vehicles, but motorcycles can traverse the challenging terrain and conditions to deliver much need health services. Despite the efforts of numerous non-profits, maternal mortality rates in rural areas are still much higher than in urban centers.

To help pregnant women and new mothers receive proper care, the Eezer Initiative aims to develop motorcycle ambulances to shuttle patients to nearby medical centers. The concept focuses on repurposing existing bikes and local materials found in markets to construct them. Partnering with Swedish technology and product development company Semcon, the project recently developed a carriage design that protects the patient from the elements and prevents overturning when driven over rough terrain.

“It’s been extremely gratifying to work with Semcon and develop a great and sustainable product,” noted Eezer coordinator Lars Klingsbo. “We are committed to really trying to understand the users and to creating a design that is easy to use, with the longest service life possible.”

The initiative is currently testing 25 units in Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Somalia, Chad, and Burkina Faso. However, Eezer hopes to have as many as 3,000 motorcycle ambulances in circulation by 2030. The next phase of the project will consist of user tests and follow-up. Eezer will also work with Semcon to continue developing the motorcycle ambulance wagon throughout 2021.

“It’s been amazing to work for such a good cause,” said Semcon Human Factors Specialist Kristina Svahnström. “We’ve been working across office boundaries at Semcon and it’s been a really rewarding project.”

With COVID-19 introducing additional complications, the Eezer Initiative has its work cut out, but they remain hopeful. Those interested in supporting the project can also donate at the non-profit's website. After all, if Eezer’s ambulances can help decrease maternal mortality rates in East and Central Africa, it will show just how important motorcycles can be for a community.