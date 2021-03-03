The 2021 dirt bike racing season is well underway. With AMA Supercross already a few rounds in and the Baja 500 scheduled for June, dirt riding is top of mind for many motorcyclists. Honda seized the opportunity to introduce its 2022 CRF450 dirt bike family featuring six variants made to tackle every condition.

Tailor-made for aspiring Supercross riders, the CRF450R leads the pack on the course and in the showroom. For 2022, the flagship trim receives suspension valving to improve balance. Honda also rejiggered the ECU for smoother performance in the lower rev range. The CRF450R retails at $9,599 and only comes in Honda’s signature red color.

The CRF450RWE (Works Edition) gains the same updates in 2022 but also features a Showa-branded gold fork legs, a Yoshimura silencer, and a Hinson clutch basket. Inspired by Honda’s HRC team, the Works Edition delivers factory-level performance and the $12,399 price tag reflects as much.

Gallery: 2022 Honda CRF450 Lineup

6 Photos

For those competing in closed-course off-road competitions such as GNCC, WORKS, and NGPC, the CRF450RX is the remedy. A specifically prescribed ECU and suspension setup suits the toughest conditions and the 18-inch rear wheel, side stand, and handguards equip the RX for life on the trail. With an MSRP of $9,899, the CRF450RX adds a bit of practicality to the CRF450 lineup.

In November, 2020, SLR Honda riders Mark Samuels, Justin Morgan and Justin Jones earned Team Red its 30th Baja 1000 victory aboard the CRF450X. The desert race machine rejoins the CRF450 range in 2022, but its 50-state year-round off-road-legal status, headlight, and sealed chain make it trail-appropriate as well. The variant retails for $9,799 and it only comes in (you guessed it) red.

Tailoring all that dirt bike DNA for the road, the CRF450RL is Honda’s full-size dual- sport. It joins the ‘R’ family (previously CRF450L) with road-oriented features like a vibration-damped swingarm, wide-ratio transmission, and muffled exhaust note. The engine tune is less taut on the road-going trim but all that dual-sport versatility delivers a price tag of $9,999.

Based on the 2020 CRF450R, the 2022 CRF450R-S retains Honda’s legendary performance but holds the latest technological advances. Fear not, the budget-friendly variant still features Honda’s traction control system to ensure rear-wheel hook up in the loose stuff. The R-S comes in at an affordable $8,599, and yes, it comes in red.

For those itching for a new dirt bike this season, the CRF450R and CRF450RL will be available in May. The CRF450RX will follow in June with the CRF450RX right behind in July. August will see the CRF450RWE hit showroom floors and CRF450R-S will join the party in September. Dirt bike season may be well underway, but Honda is going to make it a year-round occasion in 2021.