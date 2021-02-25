Donating to non-profit organizations can be very rewarding. What’s even more rewarding is winning a fully-outfitted enduro bike for said donation. That’s exactly what the Trail Preservation Alliance (TPA) has in mind with its latest donation promo and KTM 690 Enduro R giveaway.

Based in Colorado, TPA operates on a state and federal level to maintain access to public off-road trails. The non-profit frequently collaborates with the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to develop and preserve singletrack access. However, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t encounter opposition from large, well-funded organizations. Sometimes those disputes lead to litigation and TPA frequently needs funding to cover legal fees as well as hiring engineers and other scientific specialists.

Those willing to help the non-profit's fight to secure off-road access for all riders, the current fundraiser offers six donation tiers ($25, $50, $100, $250, $500, and $1,000). Donors will receive a number of tickets commensurate to the donation tier and a promo delivering 20% more tickets is currently available.

Thanks to sponsorships from brands like Klim, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, and Motion Pro, the organizers spared no expense with the customized 690 Enduro. Highlights include heavy-duty Tusk handguards, Dsport Adventure tires, and full panniers and luggage rack. The Eline bash plate and exhaust guard provide premium protection and a Scott’s steering stabilizer keeps the rubber side down through the toughest terrain.

A Motominded LED light is a huge upgrade over the stock lantern and keeps the trail lit past sundown. TPA also borrows from the KTM catalog with footpegs, an off-road dongle, and a windshield improving the practicality of the dirt-oriented dual-sport. Cosmetically, a custom TPA graphics kit refines the 690’s looks while declaring the rider’s dedication to trail preservation.