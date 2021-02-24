The 2021 racing season is upon us, and whether you enjoy an occasional day at the track or line up on the race grid, you're going to need top-notch protective gear. One of the elite names in sport riding is Dainese, and the Italian brand just introduced a new race suit for women and updated its premium leathers for men.

Ladies first, the Imatra Perforated women’s race suit takes its name from the famous Finnish circuit. Designed for optimal ergonomics, the one-piece suit features Dainese’s Tri-Axial three-way stretch system to ensure comfort. The XF Arrow fabric inserts at the knees and wrists not only protect, but also provide flexibility and range of motion. Composite protectors mitigate impacts to the knees and elbows while Dianese’s signature aluminum plates safeguard the rider’s shoulders.

Users can easily detach the interior liner for washing but strategically-placed perforation panels keep the rider cool on the circuit. The aerodynamic hump also contains space for a waterbag hydration system for the hottest track days. The Imatra Perforated race suit retails for $1,399.95 and comes in Black/Acqua-Green, Black/White, and White/Fluo Red/Black.

For the fellas, Dainese brought back the Laguna Seca race leathers. The fifth-generation suit also boasts the Tri-Axial system but also gains the aluminum seamless shoulders and RSS 2.0 elbow sliders currently used in MotoGP. Premium full-grain cowhide leather makes up the entire body of the Laguna Seca 5, delivering the best abrasion resistance possible.

Gallery: Dainese Laguna Seca 5

3 Photos

Similar to Dainese’s Imatra race suit, the Laguna Seca’s aerodynamic hump also offers waterbag compatibility. The top-of-the-line suit comes with a $1,399.95 price tag. Customers can choose between White/Light-Blue/Black/Fluo-Red, Black/White/Fluo-Red, Black/White, and classic Dainese Black/Fluo-Red colorways.