If you’re looking for a colorful, everyday electric scooter that’s roughly comparable to a 125cc gas-powered unit, you’ll want to know about Gogoro’s Viva Mix. The company says it’s capable of a top speed of 90 kilometers per hour, or about 55 mph, and has a range of up to 150 kilometers, or 93 miles. Let’s take a look.

Remember the Gogoro Viva, first introduced in 2019? If you do, then you’re already familiar with Gogoro’s distinctly colorful, inviting scooter designs. That same design language continues in the Viva Mix, where the company chose to go with a bold new tri-color scheme. Additionally, Gogoro touts its body materials as being a very durable, scratch-resistant, and 100 percent recyclable polypropylene compound.

The seat is covered in Stylo waterproof fabric, which should make your rides more comfortable no matter the weather. Other creature comforts include 23.9 liters of storage space, and of course a USB charging port to keep your phone topped up on the road.

Keeping your phone charged is especially important, since you’ll need your smartphone in order to use the Gogoro iQ System to communicate with your new scoot. The same facial recognition, fingerprint, and/or password you use to unlock your phone can also unlock your scooter. The latest version, Gogoro iQ System 6.0, also adds a new smart rain mode feature that improves traction in slippery conditions.

Gogoro unveiled two variants on the Viva Mix at the same time, with the Viva Mix Belt currently offering the most bells and whistles. A base Viva Mix is powered by a 6kW water-cooled Gogoro electric motor, while the Viva Mix Belt adds Gogoro’s brand-new Flo Drive system to the mix, which uses a Gates carbon fiber belt and a low-resistance helical gear. Gogoro says this makes the unit more durable, easier to maintain, and around 40 percent quieter than non-Flo Drive models.

Gallery: Gogoro Viva Mix

13 Photos

With Flo Drive comes a greater color selection, as well. A Gogoro Viva Basic starts at TWD$59,980 (around $2,155), and it only comes in white. Move up to the Gogoro Viva Mix Keyless at TWD$63,980 (about $2,294), and you can get it in your choice of Chorus White, Rhythm Gray, or Modern Blues. At the top of the range, the Viva Mix Belt is TWD$69,980 (about $2,509), and comes in Electric Blue, Reggae Brown, Funk Purple, Recording Red, Chorus White, or Rhythm Gray.

Like all Gogoro scooters, the Viva Mix also uses Gogoro's battery swapping system, as well as the Powered By Gogoro Network of battery swap stations located throughout Taiwan. As of February 23, 2021, Gogoro currently lists 1,959 active GoStations in operation on its website, with an additional 82 noted as "Coming Soon."

There’s something cheerful and inviting about Gogoro’s scooter aesthetic, and the new Viva Mix line is no exception. Even if you don’t personally buy or ride one, I’d imagine it would be nice to see these scoots parked on the street or zipping past you, just because they’re so inviting. These little rolling pops of color seem like a welcome addition to any urban landscape—but you’ll only see them in Taiwan for now.