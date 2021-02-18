Indian motorcycle giant, Bajaj Auto, has officially launched the Pulsar 180, a favorite commuter bike which was discontinued a few years ago. Indian motorcycle website, BikeDekho, gives us a detailed walkaround of the new and updated Pulsar 180. The new bike has in fact begun making its way across multiple dealerships across the country.

As we can see, the revitalized Bajaj Pulsar 180 features similar styling to the previous bike we last saw a couple of years ago. It features a sporty appearance accentuated by a large fuel tank and a two-up seat—features which provide both an aesthetic and practical touch to the bike. Additional styling cues include a blacked out engine, mid-rise clip-on handlebars, and passenger grab rails. A walkaround video posted by Auto Travel Tech gives a detailed look at the new Bajaj Pulsar 180.

Aside from the revised styling, the new Pulsar comes equipped with a revised instrument panel. Now featuring a combination of analogue and digital sections, the display shows vital information such as a digital speedometer, fuel gauge, trip meter, odometer, real-time fuel efficiency indicator, and an analogue tachometer. It does, however, miss out on a clock and a gear position indicator. On the performance front, the Pulsar 180 is equipped with a 178.6cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This rudimentary albeit bulletproof mill is rated at a healthy 17 horsepower, making the bike substantially peppy for both urban and long distance travel.

As far as pricing is concerned, the new bike has been pegged at Rs. 1.05 lakh, or the equivalent of $1,442 USD. The Pulsar 180F, on the other hand, which features a semi-faired setup, retails for Rs. 1.14 lakh, or the sum of $1,566 USD. As mentioned, the new Pulsar 180 has begun making its way across Bajaj dealers in the country. So if this bike is in your wishlist, be sure to head over there soon.