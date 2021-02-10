In recent years, scooters have undergone quite a growth spurt. What once were small two-wheelers meant solely for puttering around town, have now grown into highway-gobbling machines with tons of amenities geared towards comfortable, long distance riding. It's understandable why maxi-scooters have gained such popularity in recent years. I mean, what's not to like about the comfort and ease of use of a well-equipped maxi-scooter?

With this in mind, Honda has launched the 2021 Forza 250 in the Indonesian market to cater to scooteristas with a penchant for going the extra mile. Priced at RP 83.81 million, or roughly $5,986 USD, this mid-sized maxi-scooter has been outfitted with a number of notable updates. For starters, the scooter receives newly styled LED lights front, rear, and sides. Its new front fascia looks considerably more aggressive, while its angular body work gives it a bulky and chiseled appearance. The new scooter now comes fitted with a nifty electronic adjustable windscreen which can be raised and lowered on the fly.

When it comes to amenities, the Forza 250 is no slouch. It comes standard with a large and comfortable two-up seat, and a storage compartment big enough to fit two helmets. An apron-mounted glove compartment houses a built-in mobile charger, as well. The new Forza 250 also comes with a slew of electronic rider aids such as Honda Selectable Torque Control, or HSTC, which is Honda's fancy name for traction control. It also gets a keyless ignition system. The new maxi-scoot draws power from a 249cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine which pumps out a decent 22.7 horsepower at 7,750 rpm.

Lastly, Honda is offering the 2021 Forza 250 in four classy colorways: Candy Rosy Red, Pearl Horizon White, Indy Gray Metallic, and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.