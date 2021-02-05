Goa, India-based EV startup Kabira Mobility has a special treat in store on February 15, 2021. Instead of treating yourself to discount Valentine candy, Kabira is hoping you’ll feast your eyes on its first-ever electric motorcycle launch. Not one but two new models will take center stage, and here’s what we know so far.

The KM 3000 is a fully-faired bike made to resemble a piston-powered sportbike in its overall aesthetic. While the teaser image on Kabira’s website doesn’t show much, additional teaser photos posted on the company’s Instagram account show a little more detail.

The KM 3000 as depicted here is red and black, with dual, elongated parallelogram-shaped headlights. Turn signals appear to be integrated into small recesses in the front fairing. The mirrors are black, angular, and aggressive in appearance as they jut up from the headlight cowling.

If that’s not your speed, the KM 4000 is Kabira’s electric streetfighter. The image depicted on Kabira’s Instagram shows a view of the rear right side of the bike, so you can see the tidy, modern taillight cluster tucked up underneath the pillion seat. Mirrors are matte black and angular, extending gracefully from the handlebars. Colors appear to be a deep, jewel-toned forest green and black—somewhat reminiscent of Ducati’s Matrix-edition 998 or Monster 620.

Since these bikes haven’t launched yet, there are no specs available to review. However, those should probably come with the February 15 launch, along with better photos and hopefully some video, as well. So far, Kabira has mentioned the presence of a few nice features ahead of time, including onboard fast charging and park assist.

Although these are Kabira’s first electric motorcycles, they aren’t the company’s first EVs. Kabira Mobility launched a handful of electric scooters toward the beginning of 2020, and says it has been hard at work developing both of these electric motorcycles for the past two years. According to BikeWale, these two bikes are expected to directly compete with Revolt’s RV300 and RV400. It’s unclear if Kabira has plans to offer a similar subscription service to Revolt’s model, however.