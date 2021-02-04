Kawasaki off-road fans in India can celebrate as their favorite dirt bikes are all currently on sale with discount vouchers amounting up to Rs. 50,000 ($686 USD) this February. Consisting of the KLX110, KLX140, and KX100, Kawasaki has extended its discount voucher promotion to help clear out stocks from last year’s machines.

That said, now could be the perfect time to add a lean mean green machine to your off-road steed, or start riding off-road aboard a Kawasaki. For starters, the Kawasaki KLX110 is being offered with an Rs. 30,000 ($412 USD) discount voucher. It comes equipped with a 112cc air-cooled, single cylinder, four stroke engine. It pumps out a healthy 7 horsepower—more than enough for a riot off-road. Equipped with a four-speed gearbox, the KLX110 weighs just 167 lbs, making it an extremely lightweight machine. This specialist off-road machine retails at Rs. 2.99 lakh, or the ballpark of $4,100 USD.

Moving on, the Kawasaki KLX140 is being offered with an Rs. 40,000 discount voucher. Drawing power from a 144cc air-cooled mill, the KLX140’s four-stroke engine is substantially grunty. Weighing in at 218 lbs, this off-road only machine is a true featherweight. Discount voucher aside, it retails at a steep Rs. 4.06 lakh, or $5,572.

Lastly, the Kawasaki KX100 gets the biggest discount of Rs. 50,000, or the equivalent of $686 USD. It is also the only dirt bike in Kawasaki’s lineup to come equipped with a 99cc two-stroke engine. Weighing in at just 170 lbs, the KX100 is undeniably one of the most specialized off-road bikes in Kawasaki’s off-road lineup in India. If any of these dirt bikes catch your eye, be sure to contact your nearest Kawasaki dealership. Do note, that these bikes are not street legal, as such, they can only be used in closed circuits or for off-road riding.