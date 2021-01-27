There’s a whole bunch of snow outside my window right now, but I still know that spring is coming—and so does Thor MX. If your primary spring excitement is taking your favorite off-road machine out to play in the mud, you’ll want to know all about Thor’s 2021 spring gear line.

Whether your personal gear style is strictly modern or radically retro, Thor has something to help you get ready for the new year. Heck, if you’re in certain parts of the country, you could even be enjoying this new gear out in the dirt right now. (If that’s you, please know that you have the delicious envy of those of us who are currently shoveling out our snow forts.)

In any case, the Thor Reflex helmet is now available in a brand-new Cast black and white graphic. It comes in an ECE-only version, as well as a dual-homologated DOT/ECE 22.05 version.

Like all Reflexes, it features a fiberglass composite shell, dual-density EPS foam with Thor’s proprietary Koroyd technology, the MIPS brain protection system, and a DRYFORM comfort liner that’s moisture-wicking, anti-microbial, removable, and washable. MSRP is $395.

If you’re looking for a new jersey and pants to go along with your new lid, Thor has you covered from head to toe. The Prime Pro Cast jersey and pants are available in two colorways, and feature Thor’s In-Motion fabric. The company says it offers plenty of flex and durability, and there’s also a ton of ventilation, as well as stretch panels, a ratchet-style waist closure on the pants, full-grain leather inner knee panels, and more. MSRP is $169.95 for the pants and $59.95 for the jersey.

Gallery: Thor MX 2021 Spring Line

11 Photos

When your personal style statement is “the brighter, the better,” Thor is all about those bold colors, too. The Pulse HZRD jersey and pants are available in two colorways for spring 2021, and offer nice features including plenty of ventilation, a dual-side cinch system on the waist of the pants, full-grain leather inner knee panels, and 600D polyester in high-wear areas. MSRP on the pants is $114.95, while MSRP on the jersey is $39.95.

For retro aficionados, Thor is hoping that the Pulse 03 LE tickles your fancy nicely. While the materials and pricing are the same as the Pulse HZRD, that sweet retro style with the old Thor helmet is what sets this kit apart. If you like to kick it old-school but also enjoy a modern fit and materials, this could just be the gear for you.