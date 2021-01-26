The 2021 Kawasaki KLX230R S is here to help you ride all the trails to your heart’s content. Thanks to its newly-revised suspension, seat height is now an entire inch lower than the one found on the KLX230R. While it’s still pretty tall, its narrow dual-sport nature should make it a little easier for us shorter riders to make it work. Let’s take a look.

This capable dual-sport is powered by a 233cc air-cooled, SOHC single cylinder engine. It features direct fuel injection, a six-speed gearbox, a 37mm telescopic fork up front and a new Uni-Trak rear suspension with adjustable preload. Front suspension travel is 8.7 inches, while rear is 8.8 inches. Brakes are comprised of a 240mm petal disc up front and a 220mm petal disc in the rear. You’ll also find a 21-inch aluminum wheel up front, and an 18-inch one in the rear. Ground clearance is 10.8 inches, and that new, slightly more accessible seat height is … wait for it ... 35.4 inches.

The engine offers plenty of low to mid-range torque to optimize low-speed control, which is perfect for trail use, according to Kawasaki. Team Green engineered the engine and steel perimeter frame to work together, and did its best to strike a balance between optimal rigidity and ideal center of gravity.

This is a bike with a 49-state model and a 50-state model that can be registered under California’s green sticker, which meets California emissions standards for off-highway vehicles. The California-specific bike adds a steel fuel tank with a locking cap, a key-type ignition, and an FI indicator lamp in the engine kill switch that indicates any FI malfunction.

Naturally, the 2021 KLX230R S comes in exactly one color: Kawasaki Green. Hope you like it, because if you don’t, you’ll need to paint it some other color yourself. MSRP for 2021 is $4,399. For local availability, contact your local authorized Kawasaki dealer for more information.