Motorcycles, except for the occasional Gold Wing, don't have a reverse gear. While some bikes, like low-slung cruisers, are easy to sit on and waddle out of the garage, it's more difficult on a taller bike, like an adventure bike. Louis Tortorich got tired of doing the waddle on his KTM and came up with a brilliant and simple solution.

Remember in the 1960s Batman how the Batmobile would come tearing into the Batcave, park, and then a turntable would automatically turn the car around for a quick getaway on their next adventure? Aside from the automation and movie magic, that's exactly what Tortorich has done on his garage floor. Using a lazy susan he bought on Amazon, some caster wheels, and four pieces of plywood, he's constructed a simple turntable in the middle of his garage.

At the end of his ride, he brings his KTM inside. Before he leaves, he pulls a pin out of the turntable that locks it into place on his garage floor. Tortorich manually spins the bike around, then drops the locking pin into a matching hole on the other side. The bike now faces outward, so he can just hop on and ride away with no tip-toeing back-up waddling action whatsoever.

Now that I've seen this video, I wish I'd built myself a simple turntable like this in my old garage. My Honda PC800 wasn't bad to back out of the garage (unlike my KLR), but weighing in at more than 600 pounds, it still wasn't exactly easy, either. It would've been amazing to simply ride in, park, and ride out again, just like the Caped Crusader himself. It also would've been very much in keeping with the PC800's futuristic theme. I missed my opportunity, but hopefully, you can take advantage of this idea to add one to your own Batcave. Sometimes the simplest solutions are the best ones.