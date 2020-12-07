As the weather gets colder here in the northern hemisphere, ‘tis the season for toasty new moto gear! If you’re the type of rider who prefers a more incognito look for your daily commuting needs, Spidi has three new jacket options in its lineup that may just fit the bill. Let’s take a look.

All three feature CE level 1 armor in the shoulders and elbows, as well as pockets for optional back protectors. However, all three are cleverly designed to look like regular, non-moto-related outerwear. If you’re just showing up to work, school, or social occasions, they just look like you’re wearing a jacket. Depending on your personal sense of style, this may be an aesthetic you prefer.

The Metromover H2Out jacket is both wind and water-resistant, and features three layers of fabric that do separate things to keep you comfortable. There’s a microfiber liner to keep everything cozy, which is laminated to Spidi’s Windout membrane to keep away the chill. Underneath those two layers is a z-liner H2Out layer to keep you dry. Spidi says the exterior is also abrasion-resistant, and waterproof external pockets give you ample room to stow your stowables on your rides.

The Hoodie Armor H2Out features similar construction to the Metromover, with a couple of changes. While both jackets feature hoods, the Hoodie Armor H2Out does not have the big outer pockets found on the Metromover, so it offers a more incognito look—but with potentially less storage space. The hood and the waist both feature drawstring closures to dial in your fit as precisely as you like.

If you want a jacket with your jacket, the Beta Evo Primaloft may be the choice for you. Like the Metromover and Hoodie Armor options, it features a three-layer laminated outer fabric with H2Out that’s both breathable and waterproof. The biggest difference is the detachable Primaloft thermal jacket that can be worn on its own, as a standalone jacket. While the other two of Spidi’s new options are slightly incognito-looking bike gear, this one actually lets you slip the armor layer off and leave it in your luggage when you’re off the bike, if you prefer.

Gallery: Spidi Metromover, Hoodie Armor, and Beta Evo Primaloft

15 Photos

The Metromover H2Out comes in your choice of blue/black or military colorways, at an MSRP of $239.90. Meanwhile, the Hoodie Armor H2Out comes in black, red, or black/white colorways, at an MSRP of $269.90. Finally, the Beta Evo Primaloft comes in just one color: anthracite. MSRP on this one is $539.90. Check Spidi’s website for size and fitting guides if you’re interested in any of these jackets.