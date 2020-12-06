There's something really cool about riding a race bike on the street. This is not the genuine article, but it sure looks the part, and on top of that it's actually street legal. This Triumph Bonneville T120RV dates back to 1972, but its inspiration comes from the 1960s, specifically the bike that AMA hall of famer Gary Nixon rode to victory in the 1968 Daytona 200.

This was an ordinary classic Bonneville until 2012 when the owner handed it over to Union Motorcycle Classics to turn into a tribute bike. It retains its stock 649cc engine rather than the 500cc one used on the race bike. While the engine remains original for 1972, that doesn't mean it's completely untouched. It has Amal carburetors and a custom stainless steel exhaust system with Cone Engineering mufflers. And of course, like all old British bikes, the 5-speed gearshift is on the right, not the left.

You'd never know it wasn't a true race bike from looking at it, though. The full fairing, modified fuel tank, rear-set footpegs, and cafe racer style tail look just like the one that won Daytona. It even has a modified twin leading-shoe drum brake from a 1969 model to complete the look.

The inside of the fairing contains only one gauge, a 150-mph speedometer. On the track, this would probably have been a tachometer, but street use requires a speedo, and this maintains the look as best as possible. The odometer shows 1,000 miles, but this bike's true original mileage is unknown. Another hidden concession for street use is a keyed ignition switch in the side of the Lucas headlight bucket, something a true race bike would not have needed. The rider uses early style Amal controls on Magura clip-on handlebars, mounted below a custom aluminum triple clamp.

At the time of writing, the current bid on Bring a Trailer is $4,000 with four days to go. While it will need a tune-up and safety check before hitting the road again, it's still a great deal for a racing tribute that actually can take to the streets.