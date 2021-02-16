Modular helmets are the Swiss Army knives of lids. They go from full-face to three-quarter in a matter of seconds and often come loaded with convenient features such as retractable sun visors, peaks, and comm system cut-outs. If you’re looking for a good all-arounder for road riding, a good modular helmet is a great pick.

While most brands nowadays offer some form of transformable lid, not all models are created equal. To find out which ones are the best according to users—not just some enthusiastic corporate claims—we turned to RevZilla’s star rating system. We found six of the top-ranking helmets available at different price points, based on buyers’ feedback. Here are some of the best picks you can get your head in.

Sedici Sistema II

Price : $219.99

: $219.99 Available sizes : XS to 3XL (2 shell sizes)

: XS to 3XL (2 shell sizes) Certification(s) : DOT, ECE 22.05

: DOT, ECE 22.05 Rating: 4.5/5

Though house brands can sometimes have a bit of a bad rep when it comes to quality, they don't all fit the mold. Take a look at Sedici, for instance. It’s actually a helmet brand that's part of online gear and accessories retailer Cycle Gear’s portfolio. Since its introduction to the market, Sedici has managed to gain a favorable reputation for managing to straddle the fine line between quality and affordability.

It’s not surprising for the marque to appear on this list as its Sistema II modular helmet received top marks from its buyers and is conveniently priced at only $220.

It features a fiberglass and Kevlar fiber shell shaped in a way that helps reduce turbulence. Two massive vents at the chin and on the forehead and three air exhaust ports at the back of the head ensure optimal airflow and cooling. The chin piece can be unlocked and lifted by pressing a single button at the center of the bar which can easily be activated with a single hand.

Other features include an integrated sun visor, a removable chin skirt, a quick-release anti-scratch polycarbonate face shield, as well as a removeable and washable interior padding.

Scorpion EXO-AT950

Price : $269.95

: $269.95 Available sizes : XS to 3XL (3 shell sizes)

: XS to 3XL (3 shell sizes) Certification(s) : DOT

: DOT Rating: 4.4/5

Scorpion has mastered the art of accessible safety thanks to a range of efficient and affordable helmets, perfect to get new riders started. In the case of the EXO-AT950, Scorpion went all in and came up with a modular adventure helmet, one of the earliest models of the genre and possibly one of the most versatile options on the market.

For the price point, this helmet comes fully-loaded and features a removable peak, an EverClear No-Fog face shield that’s also scratch-resistant and that protects against UV rays, a drop-down sun visor on the inside, cut-outs to retrofit a communication system, removable KwickWick II anti-microbial liner, and washable and massive eye port that not only ensures great visibility but also allows the user to wear goggles.

The outer shell is made out of an advanced LG polycarbonate that’s both lightweight and impact-resistant, while a wide opening on the top of the head ensures good airflow.

Shark EVO One 2

Price : $429.99

: $429.99 Available sizes : XS to 2XL (2 shell sizes)

: XS to 2XL (2 shell sizes) Certification(s) : DOT, ECE 22.05

: DOT, ECE 22.05 Rating: 4.1/5

French helmet maker Shark ranks toward the middle of the pack when it comes to pricing, but is yet another proof that a good helmet doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. On the modular end of the spectrum, the EVO One 2 is the brand’s higher-end model. We picked this one because it features a host of really convenient and cool characteristics.

The coolest one is the retractable chin piece that actually locks at the back of the head rather than at the top which allows the rider to use it either as a full face or as a three-quarter lid. While the shield does open up when you lift the chin piece, it doesn’t, however, flip all the way back which means that you can still get some protection even when you’re in the three-quarter setup.

The mechanism also allows you to lower the chin bar in one fluid motion without having to first lift the face shield.

The integrated sun visor is activated by a straightforward slider on the top of the head while the air ducts on the top of the head can be opened separately. The model is also designed to be paired with the Sharktooth or Sharktooth Prime Bluetooth communication systems.

Schuberth C3 Pro

Price : $579

: $579 Available sizes : XS to 3XL (2 shell sizes)

: XS to 3XL (2 shell sizes) Certification(s) : DOT

: DOT Rating: 4.5/5

Schuberth offers a refined selection of helmets at reasonable prices (compared to other high-end products). The Schuberth C3 Pro is an evolution of the C3 and ups the comfort ante. In fact, the helmet maker claims that the original C3 is one of its quietest, most advanced helmets, which means the Pro takes things a step further.

The company really focused on making the lid as comfortable and as quiet as possible. To achieve that, it ensured that the fiberglass shell’s shape is as aerodynamically optimized as can be to help reduce resistance and wind noise, while also being sturdy and lightweight. The C3 Pro is one of the lightest lids on this list at 3.53 pounds.

In addition to multiple air ducts, the EPS lining also features “channels” to allow the air to circulate, without sacrificing on head protection. The Coolmax padding and interior liner can be removed and washed and the helmet features integrated pockets compatible with Schuberth's SRC-System C3 Pro.

Shoei Neotec 2

Price : $699

: $699 Available sizes : XS to 2XL (4 shell sizes)

: XS to 2XL (4 shell sizes) Certification(s) : DOT

: DOT Rating: 4.3/5

Shoei is one of the biggest names in the helmet game and is behind some of the best helmets in the game, such as the GT-Air and the RF1200. If you’d rather have a modular helmet, then you should check out the Neotec 2, which was introduced a little over two years ago. Shoei also offers the best customization options of this list thanks to four shell and five liner sizes to allow the buyer to find the best fit.

The chin bar opens easily thanks to the big red button located at the chin that can be activated with a single, gloved hand. It features a retractable sun visor with an easy-to-use switch, large air vents at the top and the bottom to maximize airflow, and optimized soundproofing. Shoei made the helmet quieter thanks to a more aerodynamic shell, an airtight shield, and the use of Noise Isolator cheek pads, among other things.

The Neotec 2 can also be paired with a comm system. Instead of having customers buy a proprietary comm system, the Shoei is actually compatible with SENA’s SRL/SRL2 system.

AGV Sportmodular Carbon Solid

Price : $749.95

: $749.95 Available sizes : XS to 3XL (3 shell sizes)

: XS to 3XL (3 shell sizes) Certification(s) : DOT, ECE 22.05

: DOT, ECE 22.05 Rating: 4.0/5

As the name suggests, the AGV Sportmodular combines the convenience of a modular helmet with a sportier, more aerodynamic profile. Inspired by the brand’s top-shelf Pista GP R, the Sportmodular is a lightweight, more versatile option that’s road-trip-ready.

The carbon fiber shell ensures that the helmet is ultralightweight. It also features two large openings at the front and an air extractor at the back to keep a cool head, as well as an integrated spoiler that can be adjusted.

Interestingly, the interior liner is two-sided and reversible to keep the head more or less warm, depending on the weather. One side is made of Ritmo fabric for warmer days, and the other, of Shalimar to better protect against the cold. It also gets an integrated sun shield, a scratch-resistant GT3 face shield, and the interior padding is designed to accommodate prescription glasses.



