I'm all for new tracks in new locales. It brings in much-needed revenue for cities, states, and countries, highlights local populations and cultures that aren't just European or American, and could bring some seriously good racing, depending on the circuit and conditions. They're good for business and the viewer.

But at a certain point, you have to cut and run from a deal that'll never materialize, as is the case with MotoGP's Kazakhstani GP.

Now, the recent news comes during the summer break for the series and sees MotoGP's organizers announcing that, once again, the Kazakhstani GP would not be taking place. This cancelation follows and earlier cancelation when MotoGP decided to shelve the race due to the region's catastrophic flooding and not wanting to tax the nation's infrastructure more than it already had.

The Kazakhstan GP was, however, later added back on as the Indian GP at the Buddh Circuit was canceled both because of extreme heat and the local organizers not fully honoring their financial commitments from last year's race, nor this year's.

But the Kazakhstani GP is a long-simmering problem child for MotoGP.

Under the banner of "New Circuit, New Challenger, organizers were hoping that the inaugural race would occur in 2023, but with the track not making the grade for proper competition, it was put on hold until this year. But even with an additional year, the circuit wasn't ready and, while MotoGP used the flooding as its primary reasoning behind its initial cancelation, insiders point to the track still not being ready for the main event. That came to a head when the race was, once again, put on the calendar to replace the Indian GP.

According to our friends at Motorsport, "Although it was believed it could replace the canceled Indian GP in September, the lack of guarantees offered by the local organizers meant MotoGP decided to call off the Kazakhstan event entirely." Those issues involved not having adequate stewards, doctors, and more.

The Kazakhstani GP will now be replaced by a second round at Misano.

But the whole affair has left me scratching my head and hoping that it helps MotoGP's new owners, Formula 1's Liberty Media, figure out a better way of bringing a sport I love to more people.

While Formula 1 is no stranger to postponed races, odd track projects, and other fiascos, lately everything has been firing on all cylinders, so to speak. The tracks, while not always producing the best racing, have been finished on time and brought in new fans. They've expanded their reach, especially here in the States. There are now three races: Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas.

And I think under Liberty Media's direction, the "New Circuit, New Challenge" motto could be resurrected. Just not in Kazakhstan.

I've already talked about the possibility of MotoGP doing a handful of double-headers with Formula 1, but what I don't think I talked about enough is that MotoGP, theoretically, now has access to a host of Formula 1 tracks it didn't before. Monaco, Suzuka, São Paulo, Abu Dhabi, and even some of the new American tracks like Miami or Las Vegas could be brought into the fold.

Though I'd personally rather see MotoGP head to Laguna Seca over those two street circuits.

I have nothing against Kazakhstan, nor its people. In fact, it's on the list of countries I'd love to explore on the back of a motorcycle. It's just not the best place for a MotoGP race and, based on the will-they, won't-they that the proposed race has been through, Liberty Media has to be taking interest in the insanity of the saga. And, hopefully, it'll blaze a path forward with new races that bring in more spectators and offer great racing.

Maybe even with Formula 1 cars in the background and Lewis Hamilton leading Gresini.