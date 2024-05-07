Across Central Asia, a weather system has caused unprecedented flooding in certain areas. Kazakhstan, in particular, has been hit extremely hard, with flash floods ravaging many parts of the country.

As a result, the MotoGP's Grand Prix of Kazakhstan, initially scheduled for June 16, 2024, has been postponed.

Following the disaster, it was reported that more than 119,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas. It's good to note, however, that as of May 1, 2024, tens of thousands have been able to return home. Nevertheless, there are still about 6,500 people in evacuation centers spread across the affected areas.

Unfortunately, Kazakhstani authorities have confirmed at least seven deaths resulting from the flooding.

The Kazakhstani Government has gone as far declaring a national emergency, putting authorities on high alert to provide help and support where it's needed most. And it's precisely because of this that MotoGP has decided to postpone the GP of Kazakhstan. In an official press release, the FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports stated, "It would not be responsible for MotoGP to add any additional burden on the authorities or services as they work to help the tens of thousands of people affected across the country."

The organization also extended its sympathies to those affected by the calamities not just in Kazakhstan, but all across Central Asia. "As our utmost priority, MotoGP sends our condolences and support to the people of Kazakhstan and all those affected by the flooding in Central Asia. We hope the nation, region and communities affected can recover as soon as possible."

The MotoGP Kazakhstan round was supposed to be held at the newly inaugurated Sokol International Racetrack. The 2.793-mile track designed by German engineer and circuit designer Hermann Tilke is an FIA Grade 2 race track, and had quite a lot of racing activity planned this year.

As of this writing, a new schedule for the 2024 Grand Prix of Kazakhstan has yet to be penned. MotoGP's officials, however, assures its fans and patrons that further updates will be published once confirmed.