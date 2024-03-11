Long before the dawn of the internet and all the virtual playthings kids these days call entertainment, toys like remote-controlled cars were all the rage. I remember having a whole bunch of RC cars and trucks and spending entire afternoons tinkering and playing with them in my family’s garage and driveway.

Now that we’re all grown-ups, we have our toys in the form of real motorcycles, ATVs, trucks, and cars. But what if these things are just too sensible? Well, perhaps you’d want to consider a full-size remote-controlled ATV.

This is exactly what the lunatics at CboysTV did when they commissioned a crazy RC build of a Polaris Scrambler 1000. In case you didn’t know, the Polaris Scrambler is one of the most badass ATVs on the market and is packing all sorts of tech and performance reserved for skilled ATV riders. With that being said, you could probably guess that this full-size RC conversion would be quite the riot.

This wild RC ATV was built by Justin and Josh of Airborne Entertainment, another YouTube channel with a whole bunch of crazy inventions such as a rocket-powered football and a fully remote-controlled Honda Gold Wing that jumped over 18 pianos.

Needless to say, converting a 2014 Polaris Scrambler 1000 to be a fully functional RC vehicle was no mean feat. Each function of the ATV had to be reimagined in remote-control form, and the end result is nothing short of phenomenal. I mean, seriously, the thing can do rolling burnouts and drive right next to a human-driven truck and ATV. Sure, it took some getting used to, with a head-on collision with an electric post and a close call with Justin and Josh’s truck, but at the end of the day, it sure looked like tons of fun.

But you know what would make it even more fun? Fitting a life-sized crash test dummy complete with a disco ball helmet aboard. You know, to add a touch of realism as this thing barrels down the road. They even called it Randy.

Unsurprisingly, Randy’s fun would be short-lived as the quad flipped over on its side while doing some sick four-wheeled donuts. Luckily, however, Randy got away with little more than a cracked helmet, and when he was patched up and propped back onto the ATV, it was time for the next big test: jumps. Not much success here, as Randy was immediately flung off the quad after landing.

Unfortunately, Randy and the RC Polaris Scrambler’s last hurrahs would come in the form of a failed run up to a huge jump. The quad just missed the run up and ran straight into a mound of dirt, smashing Randy’s head in and totaling the quad in the process. But hey, it was fun while it lasted.

It should go without saying that messing around with a remote-controlled high-powered quad like this is dangerous and not for the faint of heart. Nevertheless, wild and crazy content like this is, unsurprisingly, what draws a good number of people into the powersports fold.

At the end of the day, crazy projects like this full-size RC quad are all about fun and games, and it’s amazing to see just how far people will go for the sake of good old-fashioned fun.