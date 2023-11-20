As riders, we choose our bikes and our gear for any number of reasons. If money was no object, would you make different choices about what you wear and what you ride? Maybe. But also, maybe not.

The interesting thing I've found about people with the strongest senses of personal style is that they tend to know what they want. On top of that, they find ways to make their aesthetic work with what's available.

As an example, a long time ago, my sister had this amazing friend who was brilliant at sewing and went thrift shopping regularly. She had the skills to make just about anything she liked fit both her frame and her aesthetic perfectly, all for comparatively little money. Materials can cost money, but style, vision, and execution are priceless.

We've all heard (or if we're lucky, maybe even lived) stories about how "I got this bike for $500/$200/Free.99 because someone just wanted it gone." Both motorcycles and gear can cost a whole lot of money, but if you keep your ear to the ground, they don't always have to. As we get deeper into the holiday season, several motorcycle gear retailers have Black Friday and pre-Black Friday sales going.

Whether you're looking for yourself or someone else, here are 12 sales in 2023 to help get your holiday shopping all wrapped up.

Aerostich is offering early deals from 10 to 40 percent off through November 21, 2023, on a variety of items. From gloves to belts to a tire repair kit and a pocket sundial, there are quite a few items in this early-bird sale that seem like good stocking stuffer-type items.

From gear to helmets to parts and accessories (including exhausts), Cycle Gear is offering Black Friday 2023 sales up to 60 percent off. As an online retailer, of course CG is happy to ship directly to your doorstep. However, if you happen to live or work near a Cycle Gear brick and mortar location, it also offers the option of free in-store pickup. Orders over $49.99 also ship for free in the U.S. and its territories.

If you like riding dirt and/or mountain biking, then you'll be pleased to know that FastHouse is offering 25 percent off everything in its store for Black Friday 2023. All you have to do is enter the code "Friday25" at checkout.

From jerseys to goggles to helmets, socks, pants, and casual apparel, there's a whole lot to choose from for men, women, kids, and anyone who likes to get outside.

For the holidays, Harley-Davidson is offering up to 40 percent off on select items in its Pre-Black Friday sale, which is already going on as of the time of publication. From apparel to motorcycle gear to home decor and motorcycle covers, there are plenty of Motor Company gifts for yourself, your friends, and even the kids in your life.

There are even special Harley 120th Anniversary items like a ball ornament, travel mug, and gas tank bank (as in piggy) available, if you celebrate.

While J&P Cycles, Cycle Gear, and RevZilla all share the same parent company in 2023, and each online retailer is advertising up to 60 percent discounts on its Black Friday inventory, each one also focuses on a slightly different angle.

For example, on J&P Cycles' Black Friday sales page, the headline items are a slew of rarely-discounted Harley exhausts and additional parts from Vance & Hines and Rinehart. You'll also find additional gear deals on brands like Biltwell, Roland Sands, and Shoei.

Mosko Moto makes serious luggage and apparel geared toward adventure riders. I think we can probably all agree that it wins at naming its sales event, which it's calling Braap Friday. (Very nice, Mosko Moto.)

What's even nicer if this is your type of gear is that the stuff on sale is up to 30 percent off. It makes serious luggage, which is certainly not cheap, so 30 percent off is certainly nothing to sneeze at. (Save your sneezing for the dust you kick up when you get out of town.)

If you're into motorcycle camping, chances are good that you're familiar with MCN already. If you aren't, you probably should be. Right now, it's offering sales on a whole bunch of useful items for motorcycle campers (and probably other types of campers too, to be honest).

Front page deals include 25 percent off the Garmin InReach Mini 2, 25 percent off several items from Big Agnes and Sea to Summit, 20 percent off Wacaco (if camping plus coffee is your life), and more.

MotoSport sells motorcycle gear for multiple disciplines, from dirt to street to cruising. It also stocks e-bike, ATV, and UTV gear, and there's a whole bunch of stuff here to sift through for everybody. Brands like Shoei, Thor, Alpinestars, Fly, Fox, O'Neal, Alpinestars, Leatt, and more have serious discounts. Orders over $49 get free shipping within the continental US.

QuadLock specializes in mounts for multiple types of vehicles, including motorcycles. For the holiday 2023 season, it started offering Black Friday deals at the start of November. To keep things super simple, they've just made everything 30 percent off.

From handlebar mounts and phone cases to vibration dampers and more, you can get something useful for your both your motorcycle and your bicycle, all in one place.

You'll find a wide selection of motorcycle gear at Speed Addicts, mostly for street and MX riders. Don't tell Earl, but the HJC RPHA 1N Red Bull Austin MC-21SF helmet is a full 48 percent off (or about $500). Plenty of other discounts aren't quite so deep, but you'll see sale prices on everything from Sena communicators to Leatt enduro boots.

SW-Motech offers aftermarket luggage and accessories for a wide range of motorcycle models. It's running its Black Friday 2023 sale from November 20 through 27, 2023, so you have an entire week to browse and see if anything strikes your fancy. From luggage to luggage racks, mounts, and other bolt-on accessories, there's a lot to take in.

Touratech is a well-known name in quality adventure touring motorcycle accessories, and it has two brick-and-mortar locations in the US. If you live close by or are traveling through, you'll find stores in Seattle, Washington and Brookfield, Connecticut.

In the run-up to Black Friday 2023, Touratech is currently offering some Garmin Zumo XT deals, as well as up to 40 percent off Peak Design phone mounts. It promises additional deals to start on Friday, November 24, 2023, so you may want to keep an eye on the Touratech site if you're so inclined. Free shipping on orders over $150.