If you’re looking for an off-road motorbike that’s great for work and play, you may want to consider the Volcon Grunt. One look at it tells you that it’s not your typical off-road bike, and it’s not. For one thing, it’s electric. For another, it’s got a modern, inviting design that incorporates fat tires like nothing else on the market in 2022.

The Grunt is powered by a 60-volt electric motor utilizing a 2.0 kilowatt-hour battery pack. An additional 2.0 kWh battery can be carried as a backup unit inside the unique triple-cradle aluminum frame, which effectively doubles the bike’s available range.

Speaking of which, what is the range on a Volcon Grunt? With both batteries topped up and carried along for the ride, Volcon says it can tackle up to 75 miles of riding. As is the nature of electric bikes in general, your actual range will vary based on multiple factors, including (but not limited to): how spiritedly you ride, head and/or tailwinds, how much regenerative braking you use, what kind of load you’re carrying, and so on.

As for charging time, for the 2022 model year, the Grunt’s lithium-ion battery can achieve 80 percent of charge in just 30 minutes, per Volcon’s test results. It takes around 2.5 hours to achieve 100 percent of charge.

The Volcon Grunt’s curb weight tips the scales at 300 pounds, and boasts a thoroughly approachable seat height of just 32 inches. Suspension consists of an inverted fork up front, as well as an adjustable coil spring and hydraulic setup in the rear. A two-piston disc brake stops you up front, while a single-piston setup accomplishes that task in the rear. The Grunt also features LED lighting all around to keep your path illuminated, even in the kind of complete darkness that only happens when you’re nowhere near street lights.

There's a dedicated Volcon app for your smartphone that lets you talk to your Grunt, as well as monitor key information including state of charge. If you want to keep that same smartphone topped up with power while you’re making the rounds on your Grunt, there’s also a handy USB port onboard to help you do just that.

Thanks to its quiet, stealthy nature, the Volcon Grunt is a great, rugged companion for all kinds of use cases. The Grunt’s motor provides amazing torque, enabling the rider to tackle the most challenging terrain. With a carrying capacity of up to 400 pounds, the Grunt is a very capable vehicle for farm and ranch work. It packs an IP67 waterproof rating, meaning it’s suited to a variety of weather conditions. Three ride modes plus an added reverse mode give you options to find the right setting for your ride.

Volcon is currently expanding its North American dealer network. As of July, 2022, the company boasts over 100 dealers throughout the region. The Grunt is one of a handful of off-road vehicles that Volcon makes, and has been available for purchase in North America since May, 2022. Pricing starts at $7,995, and you can add greater functionality by purchasing accessories including a utility rack with tray, sport and accessory side mount, waterproof hard cases, various soft bags, and more—all at an additional charge. The bike comes from the factory with a one-year unlimited warranty, as well as a two-year battery warranty.