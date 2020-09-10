We finally have some news from Bimota. Last we heard about the revived Italian firm, it had moved production of the bonkers Tesi H2 to September, 2020, due to the pandemic.

Looks like things are on track in Rimini since Bimota announced on September 9, 2020, that the all-new Tesi H2 can now be pre-ordered. Not only that, but the maker finally put an end to all our speculation regarding the new model’s performance and features by unveiling the full chart of specs.

Bimota confirmed on its Facebook page that the bike is now up for grabs—kind of. You can now reserve yours but if you’ve been dreaming about this announcement ever since the bike was unveiled at EICMA, you might want to act quickly, only 250 units are currently available for preorders. Oh, and you have to be in Europe, at least for now. The manufacturer wrote that the preorders are open for European customers only but once the model launches, it will expand availability to other markets. Do not despair.

That’s provided you’ve got €64,000 ($75,700 American moneys) to spare to put your name on one, of course. For reference, that’s three times the cost of a Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX or a $20k premium over the H2 R.

What do 75 bigs get you? Kawasaki’s liquid-cooled, 998cc, supercharged inline-four mounted to an aluminum chassis. Bore and stroke are the same as Team Green’s H2 at 76 x 55 mm however the 8.3:1 compression ratio is in line with the H2 R rather than the SX. You will be able to get a healthy 231 horsepower at 11,500rpm and 104 lb-ft of torque at 11,000rpm.

The Tesi tips the scales at 456 pounds—20 less than its Kawasaki counterpart. The front and rear swingarms are made of aluminum with four inches of travel at the front and 5.11 inches at the back. The 17-inch wheels are armed with two 330mm discs at the front and a single 220mm disc at the back.

For those of you who will commit to a new Tesi, deliveries of the first batch of 250 bikes will start shipping in October.