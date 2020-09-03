2020 might be running roughshod over just about everyone, but Honda just made our year with one tiny little announcement. Folks, the 2021 Honda Trail 125 ABS is officially getting a U.S. release! Images that say “Trail 125” on the side depict the U.S. model, while images that say “CT 125” are for other markets. American Honda posted photos of the U.S. market version on its Facebook, while it posted a mix of images on its website.

We’ve been hopeful ever since the CT125 Concept broke cover (and not a few hearts) at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. Still, as anyone who’s been following motorcycle releases for a bit can tell you, simply wanting a cool bike to come to the U.S. doesn’t mean it will happen. Thankfully, this time, we’re getting what we want—and pretty quickly, too!

The U.S. version will come in just one color: Glowing Red. No Matte Fresco Brown for us, but you know what? If Honda had to limit it to a single color for our market, we’re hardly going to complain about that shade of red, as it’s quite nice.

It’s powered by the same 124.9cc air-cooled, fuel-injected, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine as is found in the Super Cub, mated to a four-speed semi-automatic transmission. Disc brakes stop you all around, and it’s equipped with ABS as standard. Curb weight is 259 pounds, including a full tank of gas in that 1.4-gallon tank. The front suspension offers 3.9 inches of travel, while the rear offers 3.4 inches of travel.

That’s all well and good, but what is this diminutive adventurer actually going to cost if you want to buy one? Base MSRP for the 2021 Trail 125 ABS is $3,899—which is $150 more than the Super Cub C125 ABS, and $100 less than the Monkey. For everyone who loved the CT 90 and CT 110—and everyone who wanted to love one—your 2020 ride is here!

