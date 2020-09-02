BMW of North America issued a recall on several models of 2021 R 1250 due to a problematic tire pressure label.

According to the noncompliance notice report published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a total of 447 BMW motorcycles sold in the U.S. could present the problem. The models affected are the following:

2021 BMW R 1250 RT

2021 BMW R 1250 R

2021 BMW R 1250 RS

2021 BMW R 1250 GS

2021 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

The report describes how on all 2021 model-year bikes listed above, the material used for the tire pressure label could cause the sticker to detach from the motorcycles’ frame. Should the label fall off and be absent from the motorcycle, the vehicle does not conform to the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) anymore.

The bikes affected were produced between May 18 and July 10, 2020. Recall number 20V-495 will start October 12, 2020, at which point the manufacturer will contact the owners via mail and invite them to make an appointment with their authorized BMW dealership to have the sticker replaced. Owners who have noticed that the label is missing and have had it replaced prior to the beginning of this recall should have been able to do so under warranty, therefore no refund program was established.

Should the sticker be absent and until it’s replaced, owners should refer to their owner’s manual to confirm the tire pressure number recommended for their specific model. Improperly inflated tires (over or under) could prematurely wear the tire and affect the motorcycle’s handling.

Owners of the motorcycles included in this recall are welcome to address their questions and concerns to the BMW of North America’s customer service at 1-800-525-7417. They can also reach out to the NHTSA’s hotline service at 1-888-327-4236 or visit the www.safercar.gov for more information.



