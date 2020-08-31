Electric motorcycles represent an interesting world of possibilities, but they’re not exactly cheap. As technologies and manufacturing capabilities advance, prices will come down to levels that more people can afford—but all that takes time. What if you want an electric bike right now?

That’s the problem Indian startup Revolt Intellicorp hopes to solve. Its basic plan for electric bike adoption and ownership is what founder Rahul Sharma refers to as “motorcycle-as-a-service.” Under the My Revolt Plan model, there’s no such thing as a “down payment,” or even separate insurance or maintenance costs. Instead, you pay one monthly fee, and that takes care of everything related to your new electric Revolt. After three years of payments, customers own their bikes outright.

Currently, Revolt offers two models: the RV300 and the RV400, and they both look very similar on the outside. The RV300 gets a 60V battery, a 1.5kWh electric motor, a top speed of 65 kph (just over 40 mph), and a range of between 80 and 180 kilometers (49.7 to just under 112 miles), depending on how you ride. Meanwhile, the RV400 gets a 72V battery, a 3kWh electric motor, a top speed of 85 kph (just under 53 mph), and a range of between 80 and 150 km (49.7 to 93 miles).

Monthly fees are, of course, commensurate with the model you choose. The RV300 costs Rs. 2,999 (about $41) per month, while the RV400 costs Rs. 3,999 (about $54.50) per month. Since it’s a smart bike, Sharma told the Economic Times of India, service for bike subscriptions can be shut off for non-payment. If you want to get around, you’d best pay your bike bill on time. You can also opt to buy these bikes outright, with a one-time cost of Rs. 84,999 (or $1,158) for the RV300, or Rs. 103,999 ($1,417) for the RV400. If you do buy outright, it’s not clear how long insurance and maintenance for your new Revolt is covered with purchase.

This company, by the way, is not to be confused with either the Texas-based ReVolt Electric Motorcycles or Israel’s Revolt Motors, which makes electric motors that it sells internationally. Revolt Intellicorp just opened its first branch in Mumbai in August, 2020, and it already has showrooms in Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

