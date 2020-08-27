What’s that insistent buzzing sound? It’s not your alarm, it’s the new Honda Hornet 2.0! Team Red’s India branch launched the tiny, mighty neo-Hornet on August 27, 2020. Hornets might technically be a subtype of wasp, but this little thumper is no vintage-styled Italian scooter. Although there are some European hornets, the majority of species are natives of Asia—so it makes total sense that’s where Honda would introduce its newest Hornet.

The Hornet 2.0 is powered by a four-stroke, single-cylinder, BS6-compliant, 184.40cc engine. It comes with some key features that many riders expect on bigger bikes, including an upside-down front fork, kill switch, and hazard light switch. It also gets a rear monoshock, as well as single-channel ABS on the front brake only. Petal disc brakes stop you front and rear, and a 140mm wide rear tire gives you more contact with the ground.

Full LED lighting illuminates your actions all around the bike, as well as adding a finishing touch to the new Hornet’s aggressive styling. While the old Hornet had a kinder, gentler face with that round headlight, the newest buzzer on the block is all angles and agitation, right down to that X-shaped taillight. Is it an “X” or is it two angry slashes drawn over one another? Hard to say, but it’s clear that this is the discussion Honda wanted to have. Its tagline for this newest Hornet is, after all, “Fly Against the Wind.”

Gallery: Honda Hornet 2.0

6 Photos

Curb weight is 142 kilograms, or around 313 pounds. At launch, it comes in your choice of four colors you’ll already know from other current HMSI offerings: Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, or Matte Sangria Red Metallic. Price varies slightly depending on where in India you’re shopping, but the ex-Delhi showroom price is Rs. 126,921, which is about $1,716. What’s not to love about a sporty little 200cc naked thumper? Welcome to the world, Hornet 2.0!

