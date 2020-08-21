BMW of North America issued a recall on several 2019 and 2020 model year bikes due to a potential leak in their front brake calipers.

According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the problem potentially affects 9,392 individual motorcycles produced between September 13, 2018 and March 13, 2020.

The following models are involved in this recall:

2019 and 2020 BMW R 1250 GS

2019 and 2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

2019 and 2020 BMW R 1250 RT

2020 BMW S 1000 RR

2020 BMW S 1000 XR

The non-compliance report offers details that the front brake caliper on affected bikes may leak brake fluid when parked. This fluid weeping is related to a small incompatibility between the inner seal and seal groove of affected brake calipers. If this is the case, affected vehicles no longer meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 122, entitled “Motorcycle Brake Systems.”

Over time, affected bikes could potentially have a reduced amount of brake fluid in their reservoirs. Low fluid volume could affect brake performance, thus increasing riders’ risk of crashing. To be clear, no spontaneous or unexpected loss of brake pressure is expected as a result of this defect. It’s clearly something to address, but not something that BMW sees as an immediate safety risk.

Riders of bikes affected by this issue may notice brake fluid “sweat” marks on the ground below their front wheels, or possibly fluid marks on their front rims or tires. If allowed to continue for some time, riders could also notice lower amounts of brake fluid in their reservoirs during pre-ride or other visual inspections.

Recall number 20V-476 is expected to begin on October 6, 2020. Owners should contact their local BMW dealers, who will inspect and, if necessary, replace affected front brake calipers with improved versions, free of charge.

Owners can reach BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417, or the NHTSA safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

Source: NHTSA