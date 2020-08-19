Last week, we wrote about how idiotic we thought it was for people to attend Sturgis in the middle of a pandemic. Not only were very few of the attendees respecting any of the recommended health and safety measures, most went as far as to make a mockery of the 5.6 million cases and 175,500 deaths reported in the U.S. since the beginning of the outbreak. If you think we were a little hard on them, we have two words for you: sneezing contest.

Of course, our saying so got a lot of panties twisted because we understand nothing of freedom and about the Harley way of life (somehow, some angry readers equated our rant to Harley-Davidson). Well, folks, here’s something to be proud of: we have our first Sturgis-related COVID-19 case. We’d hate to tell you we told you so but we told you so.

According to South Dakota State Health officials, “a patron of the One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon at 1304 Main St. in Sturgis, SD has tested positive for COVID-19.” The attendee visited the bar on August 11, 2020, between 12 pm and 5:30 pm, possibly exposing other visitors to the virus.

We can’t say for sure whether the patient believes in the pandemic or not, but we seriously wonder what happens when a person who doesn’t believe in COVID-19 gets diagnosed with COVID-19. Do they explode or turn into a New York bagel or something?

In the best of worlds, people who were at One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon while the infectious patron was present should consider getting tested and self-isolating for the recommended 14 days. If they care even just a little bit about the people around them, they will, but considering a lot of the Sturgis visitors were in the loo when God gifted selflessness to Humanity, we don’t have much hope for that.

A total of 462,000 vehicles were tracked entering Sturgis during the one-week rally. That means that there’s a serious potential for more cases to surface. That's close to half a million potential carriers in contact with one another for a few days. Considering the current one-percent infection rate in the country, this could hypothetically represent over 4,600 cases among the Sturgis attendance.

The town's residents and officials were concerned about the mass gathering but, faced with its inevitability, they decided to go into damage control mode to try and limit the spread.

"There are people throughout America who have been locked up for months and months," Daniel Ainslie, the city manager, told CNN. "So, we kept hearing from people saying it doesn't matter, they are coming to Sturgis. So, with that, ultimately the council decided that it was really vital for the community to be prepared for the additional people that we're going to end up having."