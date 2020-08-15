If you frequently commute on your motorcycle, rather than just riding for the sake of riding, then you're probably familiar with the dilemma of finding motorcycle gear that can double as casual, or even office wear. Being a daily rider myself, all of my motorcycle gear consists of the most understated pieces I could find. This means that I could ride to work in full gear, take off my jacket and change into a nice dress shirt, and leave my pants and riding boots on the rest of the day without looking like I'd ridden a motorcycle to work.

Perhaps one of the most difficult pieces to find would be a good pair of riding pants that offers maximum protection, yet subtle styling. Pando Moto is known for their gear which evokes retro design. Particularly popular with the retro crowd, their gear is also perfect for those looking for motorcycle gear that looks good on and off the bike. Jumping off the massive success of their Steel Black 9 riding jeans, Pando Moto has released a new model, the Steel Black 02.

Featuring design updates in their Dyneema technology, the new Steel Black 02 jeans boast an even darker sheen both inside and out. Dyneema is also known for its impeccable strength rating —15 times that of steel, that is—giving these jeans excellent abrasion and slide resistance. All this strength comes with just one layer of material, giving the wearer extreme freedom of movement comparable to that of off the shelf jeans from fashion retailers.

Available for €339 or $400 USD on their website. Now, these aren't the cheapest riding jeans out there, but the Steel Black 09 riding jeans definitely have the goods to back up the premium price. It goes without saying that the Steel Black 02 riding jeans are best paired with other sleek and subtle pieces of gear. Luckily, Pando Moto has recently launched an extensive line of gear with their well-loved sleek and minimalist design.