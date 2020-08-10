To stay that MV Agusta has mastered the art of the fiery Italian sportbike design is an understatement. We challenge you to find an ugly-looking MV Agusta—a production model, that is. The unfortunate F4Z Zagato concept doesn’t count.

Just when we thought MV Agustas had reached peak sex appeal, the Italian firm hit us with the Superveloce and, a year later, we’re still gasping for air. Mid-2019, the company introduced a duo of limited-edition motorcycles: the Brutale 1000 and Superveloce Serie Oro. While the first was an upscale version of the Brutale we’re already familiar with, the second one introduced a new aesthetic to the lineup. It didn’t take long for the model to lift all the design awards and become the new poster child for sexy Italian sportbikes.

With its steep price tag and the limited number of units available, however, the model was destined to remain a fantasy for most of us common folks. That was until MV Agusta confirmed that a regular-production version of the model would be added to its lineup. Hurray! Now, the House of Schiranna unveiled all of the new model’s features so we decided to take a closer look. Here’s everything we know about the new MV Agusta Superveloce 800.

While the “entry-level” Superveloce receives most of the styling cues that turned the Serie Oro into one of the most desirable motorcycles of 2019, there are a few minor yet noticeable differences that allow us to tell the two trim levels apart.

In production-ready skin, the Superveloce trades its black star-spoke wheels, red trellis frame, red Alcantara leather saddle, and Arrow dual-end exhaust for a set of golden rims and trellis frame, a standard black seat, and MV Agusta’s signature triple-tip muffler.

Don’t worry, though, “downgrading” to the 800 from the Serie Oro doesn’t mean losing the model’s most striking features, including the gorgeous retro bubble fairing with round headlight, and the jet-engine-like taillight. The biggest difference between the two trims is that the Serie Oro’s fairing combines thermoplastic and carbon fiber elements while the company only used thermoplastic on the base Superveloce. Despite the slight difference in materials, there’s no weight sacrificed and the 800 weighs in at a minuscule 381 pounds (dry)—same as the limited-edition.

The fairing is attached to an ALS steel trellis chassis mounted on a pair of 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II tires. At the front, the bike is fitted with a 43-mm Marzocchi inverted fork while at the back, it relies on the support of a progressive Sachs shock with rebound, compression damping, and spring preload adjustment. Braking duties are fulfilled by a pair of 320mm discs with four-piston Brembo calipers at the front and a 220mm disc paired with a Brembo dual-piston caliper at the back, with ABS of course.

The other good news is that saving $8,000 to buy the standard 800 instead of the Serie Oro doesn't mean also losing performance. In fact, the 800 runs on the same 798cc inline-triple as the Serie Oro and is advertised with the same power figures at 148 horsepower, 65 lb-ft of torque, and a top speed of 149 mph (though the MV Agusta website claims a max torque figure of 72 lb-ft for the 800). The engine is mated to a six-speed constant mesh transmission with assist slipper clutch and quick shift.

The list of features is understandably shorter on the Superveloce 800 than on its top-shelf counterpart. That being said, you still get a decent amount of luxuries. The 800’s menu of features includes cruise control, a 5-inch TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity and MVRide app compatibility that allows you to track your trips and personalize the bike’s settings and access navigation, rear-wheel lift-up mitigation, torque control with four mapping options, and traction control with eight levels of intervention.

The MV Agusta Superveloce comes in at €20,000 which translates to $23,500 in U.S. moneys—an $8,000 drop from the Serie Oro’s $32,900 price tag. Not only is it more affordable but should the red, silver, and gold color scheme (dubbed Red and Silver Ago) not fit your palette, the 800 is also available in a sleek Carbon black and dark grey colorway. You can reserve your shiny new Superveloce 800 online for roughly $120—at least, that’s $120 shaved off the total. $120 down, $23,380 more to go.

