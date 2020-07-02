Learning to ride in the age of COVID-19.
When Harley-Davidson named Jochen Zeitz as its next CEO and released its “Rewire” strategy, many felt that the brand was giving up on attracting new and younger riders. With the Motor Company re-focusing efforts on its established customer base and newer model launches pushing to 2021, it seemed like the company was cutting its losses with the “More Roads to Harley-Davidson” initiative. Despite our initial assumptions, the Bar and Shield is doubling down on creating the next generation of riders with two new beginner programs that are more convenient and personalized to budding Harlistas.
The MoCo already hosts a New Rider Course comparable to the Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) course, which excuses potential riders from the DMV’s road test in many states. With the addition of two new options, Harley is expanding its Riding Academy curriculum to appeal to a wider range of customers. From 1-on-1 coaching sessions to private group courses with a maximum of four participants, the new programs prioritize the individual’s learning pace and personal schedule.
The newly-developed Experience the Ride program is a 90-minute, low-commitment course that allows new riders to ride a Street 500 across a practice range. This option is specially-suited for those that have never ridden a motorcycle before with close guidance from a professional coach.
Experience the Ride gives prospective riders a taste of motorcycling without the dedication of time and money required by a full MSF course. If new riders don’t enjoy the experience, it was only 90 minutes of their time. On the other hand, if they respond well to the short course, they can move on to Harley’s New Rider Course or the new Learn to Ride option.
The new Learn to Ride program still retains the same training as the standard New Rider course offered by the Riding Academy, but students can schedule private sessions with personal coaches. Opposed to group settings, where personal instruction can be quite limited, the Learn to Ride course offers new riders 1-on-1 instruction. Harley also allows up to four participants with the Learn to Ride option, so it’s perfect if you’re learning along with family members or friends.
The controlled environment also means that students can learn at their own pace without the anxiety of performing in front of their peers. The private nature of the sessions also means that new riders can repeat training modules if they still don’t feel confident in their skills. If you’re unable to book a multi-day MSF course due to a hectic schedule, the Learn to Ride program is the perfect fit for you.
More information and booking opportunities for the Experience the Ride and Learn to Ride programs are available at the Harley-Davidson's Personal Coach Finder website. While we may not be getting all the shiny new toys we want from The MoCo (or we have to wait longer for them), it’s good to know that the company is still dedicated to expanding ridership for years to come.
“Experience the Ride” and “Learn to Ride” Programs Offer New Ways to Experience Two Wheels.
MILWAUKEE (June 30, 2020) – Turn “Someday I’ll ride a motorcycle,” into “Today” with new ways to learn to ride from participating Harley-Davidson® dealers.
Inspired by new rider feedback, select Harley-Davidson dealers are offering two new programs that aim to make learning to ride more convenient and personalized.
These new programs are designed to provide flexible scheduling and a learning pace that suits the rider’s needs. Personal coaching sessions can be scheduled 1-on-1, or as a private group with up to 4 participants.
Experience the Ride
This newly developed program is designed specifically for those who have never ridden a motorcycle but are interested in trying. Under the guidance of a professional coach, participants will ride a Harley-Davidson Street® 500 motorcycle across a practice range. The entire experience takes approximately 90 minutes and is completed on a bike specially equipped for new riders.
Experience the Ride is a low commitment, no pressure way for potential riders to get behind the handlebars and experience riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle for the first time.
This program can help participants decide if learning to ride is right for them, alleviate potential anxiety before taking rider training, and help realize how motorcycles can unlock their dreams of personal freedom.
To learn more and schedule a session, visit www.hdpersonalcoachfinder.com
Learn to Ride
For those that have decided to learn to ride, select Harley-Davidson dealers are now offering an additional option beyond the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy New Rider Course.
This new program, simply known as Learn to Ride, delivers the same time-tested rider training curriculum as the Riding Academy New Rider Course. However, Learn to Ride enables students to schedule private sessions with personal coaches and learn all the techniques and riding strategies required to earn a motorcycle endorsement.
For riders that always wanted to learn but couldn’t fit a multi-day course into their schedule or prefer to learn in private session, this program is what they have been waiting for. Sessions can be scheduled 1-on-1 or as a private party with up to 4 participants. This program is a great option for spouses, friends, and individuals to finally learn and fulfill their dreams of riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Benefits of the Learn to Ride program include highly flexible scheduling, learning at the rider’s pace, more focused attention from the coach, ability to repeat training modules if needed, and completion of private sessions solo or with a small group of friends resulting in lower anxiety.
To learn more and schedule your personalized Learn to Ride lesson visit the www.hdpersonalcoachfinder.com website.
About Harley-Davidson Riding Academy
Harley-Davidson Riding Academy is a leader in high quality rider training. These two new options are designed to complement the existing Riding Academy programs and make learning to ride more attainable and accessible. These programs are just one more way Harley-Davidson is leading the industry in building riders.
Offered at select H-D® dealers, H-D Riding Academy provides expert guidance from Harley-Davidson certified coaches. In the classroom, students get to know the motorcycle they will be riding and learn the basics of rider safety skills. On the practice range, students learn to build skills and confidence, everything from braking, turning and skilled maneuvers. To find available courses contact a local dealer or search for classes online at www.h-d.com/LearntoRide.
