When Harley-Davidson named Jochen Zeitz as its next CEO and released its “Rewire” strategy, many felt that the brand was giving up on attracting new and younger riders. With the Motor Company re-focusing efforts on its established customer base and newer model launches pushing to 2021, it seemed like the company was cutting its losses with the “More Roads to Harley-Davidson” initiative. Despite our initial assumptions, the Bar and Shield is doubling down on creating the next generation of riders with two new beginner programs that are more convenient and personalized to budding Harlistas.

The MoCo already hosts a New Rider Course comparable to the Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) course, which excuses potential riders from the DMV’s road test in many states. With the addition of two new options, Harley is expanding its Riding Academy curriculum to appeal to a wider range of customers. From 1-on-1 coaching sessions to private group courses with a maximum of four participants, the new programs prioritize the individual’s learning pace and personal schedule.

The newly-developed Experience the Ride program is a 90-minute, low-commitment course that allows new riders to ride a Street 500 across a practice range. This option is specially-suited for those that have never ridden a motorcycle before with close guidance from a professional coach.

Experience the Ride gives prospective riders a taste of motorcycling without the dedication of time and money required by a full MSF course. If new riders don’t enjoy the experience, it was only 90 minutes of their time. On the other hand, if they respond well to the short course, they can move on to Harley’s New Rider Course or the new Learn to Ride option.

The new Learn to Ride program still retains the same training as the standard New Rider course offered by the Riding Academy, but students can schedule private sessions with personal coaches. Opposed to group settings, where personal instruction can be quite limited, the Learn to Ride course offers new riders 1-on-1 instruction. Harley also allows up to four participants with the Learn to Ride option, so it’s perfect if you’re learning along with family members or friends.

The controlled environment also means that students can learn at their own pace without the anxiety of performing in front of their peers. The private nature of the sessions also means that new riders can repeat training modules if they still don’t feel confident in their skills. If you’re unable to book a multi-day MSF course due to a hectic schedule, the Learn to Ride program is the perfect fit for you.

More information and booking opportunities for the Experience the Ride and Learn to Ride programs are available at the Harley-Davidson's Personal Coach Finder website. While we may not be getting all the shiny new toys we want from The MoCo (or we have to wait longer for them), it’s good to know that the company is still dedicated to expanding ridership for years to come.