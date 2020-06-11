The global pandemic may have thrown wrenches into the works of most racing series, but the Moto Guzzi Fast Endurance is going ahead, albeit with some delay. The inaugural MGFE event was held in April, 2019. While race organizers would have liked to do the same for this Italian race series in 2020, that clearly wasn’t possible.

Instead, the 2020 MGFE is scheduled to start the weekend of July 18 and 19 at the Vallelunga circuit. If you’re unfamiliar with the area, that’s just 35 kilometers (or 21 miles) north of Rome in Italy. The new calendar will see five races held over the course of just three weekends. All racers will compete on Moto Guzzi V7 III bikes, and must comply with strict anti-contagion rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s how it breaks down: the Vallelunga weekend will host two races. On September 5 and 6, 2020, Adria International Raceway in the Veneto region of northern Italy will host another double race weekend. Finally, Misano will host the finale, a single race held on October 11, 2020.

What does Moto Guzzi mean by “Fast Endurance”? Rather than a 24, 12, or even 8 hour race, each race in this series is just 60 minutes. Each team is comprised of two riders, and all the action kicks off with a Le Mans-style start. More than anything, it’s intended to be about the fun, camaraderie, and spirit of riding and competition rather than a serious, blinders-on, all-out competition.

The Moto Guzzi V7 III racing kit was designed by Guareschi Moto, and can easily be fitted by teams themselves, or else by your authorized Guzzi dealer. Documentation for the 2019 MGFE mentioned “exclusive advantages” for teams purchasing V7 IIIs to run in the series, although it did not spell out details. It’s unclear if those ‘advantages’ carry over to 2020, but if you’re in Italy and want to participate, it certainly couldn’t hurt to ask your local dealer.

