Many of us motorcyclists wonder what it’s like to compete in a MotoGP race. Whether you take to the track, local canyons, or pretend from the comfort of your recliner, few ever get the chance to experience the power and precision of a race-spec machine. Red Bull KTM and Projekt Spielberg want to change that with a Moto2 Experience featuring five Red Bull KTM-prepared motorcycles.

Hosted at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria, the on-track experience offers four different packages to suit various skill levels and pocketbooks. For many, the Austrian GP race circuit won’t be easy to access with COVID-19 travel restrictions in place and the Austria/Italy border still closed. Those that can reach the Red Bull Ring between early June and late July should get a move on booking now, as most of the program slots have been claimed on the racecourse’s website.

If you’re looking for a quick fix with minimal instruction, the Moto2 Experience Lead & Follow options may be the best fit for you. The Bronze lead and follow package includes 15 minutes of track time with an instructor leading you through the 10-turn 2.7-mile course. At €190 ($208 USD), the price is quite reasonable for access to the world-class racetrack and a Moto2 machine. Those that won’t more can double their track time with the Silver package at €350 ($384 USD).

If you’re seeking a more immersive experience, the Moto2 Training program is a tier above the Lead & Follow offerings. With instructors laying out the secrets of the Spielberg track and tips for riding a 130-horsepower KTM Moto2 monster capable of 180 mph. The Training Silver class four and a half hours of theory and one hour of track time for €600 ($658 USD).

While the Training Gold course retains four and a half hours of classroom time, it expands your time on the Red Bull Ring to 3 hours. Of course, the Gold package comes in with a premium price tag of €890 ($977 USD), but that’s surprisingly affordable when compared to similar courses on non-Moto2 bikes.

If you’re one of the lucky riders to enjoy the Moto2 Experience, you’ll never have to wonder what it’s like to race on Sunday again.