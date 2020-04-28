5 Of The Most Powerful New Bikes You Can Buy For $5,000

6 / 7

Engine: 286 cc, inline twin

Performance: 31 hp

Price: $4,949

The baby CB was thoroughly upgraded for 2019 when it received the Neo-Sports Café alongside the 650. It received a much-needed fresh new look and a new lighter, more efficient frame. With its gorgeous new design, the CB300R waltzes into this top 5 as the least powerful of the lot.

At a minuscule 317 pounds, however, it doesn’t take much to get this tiny naked moving and grooving. If you don’t agree that Honda’s new Neo-Sports Café bikes are some of the best-looking naked on the market (we can’t be friends anymore), then you always have the option of opting for the CB300R’s fully-faired brother, the CBR300R. The two entry-level models share the same engine and are rated for the same output.

You can also go down the cruiser path by opting for the Rebel 300 that also uses the same engine—though we don’t have formal performance figures for it. Because the model is older than the CB, the CBR is priced at an even more affordable $4,699. As for the Rebel 300, which was lightly updated for 2020, pricing starts at $4,499.

powersports.honda.com