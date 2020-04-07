Bombardier Recreational Products issued a recall on the three-wheel Can-Am Spyder RT for a possible brake issue.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)’s documentation, the manufacturers estimates that 1,407 units of the 2020 Can-Am Spyder RT could present the flaw. Here are the details of this recall.

BPR explains in the safety recall report that a faulty brake mechanism support could cause the Spyder RT to lose braking capacity. It was discovered that, on some of the vehicles, the support designed to hold the braking mechanism shows shrinkage cavities—a flaw that forms during the component’s molding process—which can cause the piece to be weaker than usual, depending on where the cavities formed, and reduce its resistance.

Should a higher-than-normal pressure be applied to the pedal, like during an emergency braking maneuver, the support could potentially break, severing the link between the brake pedal and the rear braking system. According to the report, in the most extreme cases, the inability to brake could lead to a crash.

The component is new for 2020 and the flaw was discovered during the assembly process. Dealers have been notified of this issue at the beginning of April 2020, and the recall is expected to begin on May 29, 2020. BRP will notify the affected owners by mail and will invite them to visit their Can-Am dealer to have a bracket installed to solidify the faulty component, free of charge.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners of a 2020 Can-Am Spyder RT can reach out to BRP’s customer service at 1-888-272-9222 to have their VIN verified. Internal number for this recall is Bulletin 2020-5. The NHTSA also offers a hotline service to address customers’ questions and concerns, available at 1-888-327-4236.

Source: NHTSA