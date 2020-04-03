Times like these make you want to get away from it all more than ever, don’t they? If you’ve been eagerly anticipating the big unveiling of the 2021 BMW R 18, you’re in luck. It’s finally here! With flowing lines and a shape that’s already become familiar as various concept images leaked out of Munich in a carefully orchestrated flow, the 1802cc two-cylinder boxer-engined beast is finally ready for the big time.

First, let’s talk about power. The R 18 is geared to produce its maximum 116 lbs-ft of torque at around just 3000 rpm. Furthermore, BMW says that in the 2000 to 4000 rpm range, this engine is consistently at its most torquey and responsive. All 91 horsepower is at your disposal at 4750 rpm. Not too shabby.

At launch, two versions are available: The R 18 and the R 18 First Edition. The R 18 comes in Black Storm Metallic, and starts at an MSRP of US $17,495. Meanwhile, the R 18 First Edition also heavily features black, but adds in beautiful double white striping and chromed design elements. It starts at an MSRP of US $19,870.

Gallery: 2021 BMW R 18

62 Photos

The R 18 tips the scales at a stout 761 pounds at the curb, and comes with a 4.23-gallon fuel tank. Suspension is comprised of a telescopic fork with 4.7 inches of travel and steel swingarm with a central shock strut that has 3.5 inches of travel. Four-piston fixed-caliper brakes stop you front and rear with 300mm brake discs. BMW Motorrad Integral ABS is standard.

If you go into the BMW Configurator for the 2021 R 18, your first job is to select a color. That may at first seem slightly misleading, since the only color you can choose is Black Storm Metallic. If you’re looking for the First Edition, that’s only a selectable option at step 2, where you Select Packages.

The First Edition package costs $2,150 and will officially be limited to the 2021 model year. You can also add the Premium Package, which comes with useful features including hill start control, reverse assist, and an adaptive headlight. Finally, the Select Package costs $225, and adds an anti-theft alarm system, lockable fuel filler cap, and heated grips. You can also select none of these by simply going to the next step.

There are also myriad accessories you can add straight from the factory, from a passenger seat kit to machined mirrors, speedo housing, and filler cap. Luggage, wheels, and exhaust options are also ready to help make your R 18 your own.

Now that the wraps are off, what do you think? Is it everything you hoped?

Source: BMW Motorrad