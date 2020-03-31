Electric vehicles are fast. Whether they have two wheels or four, there’s one perk going green has to offer and that’s instant power and loads of torque. Companies like Energica and Tesla have taken full advantage of that feature—I mean, the Tesla “Ludicrous” drive mode says it all. We got to experience it first hand in the saddle of the Zero SR/F in 2019, the company’s first performance-oriented motorcycle.

Now, as we’ve documented before, the SR/F measuring up to a Tesla makes perfect sense considering the Zero’s performance aspirations, but what happens when you swap the Zero for a Harley? This is what happens.

Though Harley-Davidson sounds tremendously proud of the LiveWire—the Motor Company "premiered" the bike more than once at different events—it didn’t design its first electric motorcycle with speed in mind. That hasn’t been the focus of the LiveWire’s sales pitch, at any rate. That being said, it doesn’t mean that the bike isn’t fast. After all, the powertrain is rated at 105 electric ponies, 85.5 lb-ft of torque, and can reach a top speed of 110 miles per hour.

Obviously, when this video of a drag race opposing a Harley-Davidson LiveWire to a Tesla Model 3 Performance on the drag strip surfaced, we had to check it out. Just how fast can the H-D go? The answer to that is pretty darn fast. While the video ends before the official times show up on the displays, we get to watch the LiveWire smoke the Tesla.

From the moment the two vehicles take off, the LiveWire zips off the starting line and manages to stay ahead of its car competitor for most of the race. The problem is: we don’t know who the winner is. As they reach the end of the track, it looks like the Tesla might have caught up to the Harley. Then the video cuts.

For reference, the Tesla Model 3 Performance is rated at 450 horsepower—but it has the all-wheel-drive and weighs a hefty 4,072 pounds and therefore has a disadvantageous power-to-weight ratio which impacts the takeoff. However, the Tesla has the ability to catch up to the LiveWire as it can achieve a top speed of 162 mph.

Your guess about who the winner is as good as ours. So, what’s your guess?

Sources: InsideEVs, RevZilla, Tesla