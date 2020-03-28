Continuing a tradition dating back to 2007, helmet manufacturer Arai has released its helmet commemorating the 2020 Isle of Man TT.

"Aha," says the astute reader rushing to the comments section because someone on the internet is wrong, "the 2020 Isle of Man TT was canceled due to the coronavirus." Yes, dear reader, that is absolutely correct. In spite of this, and the general world of hurt the motorcycle industry is under right now, Arai has followed through with releasing this design anyway.

"These are challenging times and sometimes sport must take a back seat to life," says Ingmar Stroeven, Arai Helmet (Europe) B.V. Managing Director on their website. "We were really looking forward to revealing our 2020 Isle of Man TT Limited Edition RX-7V on Friday the 27th of March on the Isle of Man, alongside Michael Dunlop and Steve Plater. But it’s not to be. For all of us at Arai the TT is such a special event and one we engage with completely, in terms of riders and fans alike. And it is for this reason we have decided to go ahead with this year’s Isle of Man TT Limited Edition RX-7V, which we feel is absolutely stunning, and do our part to keep the irrepressible feeling of the TT alive."

The Arai RX-7V is not a new design, dating back to 2015, but remains a decent helmet. In 2018 RideApart selected it as one of the five quietest motorcycle helmets. All that is new with this version is the red, black, and gold design. The "Ellan Vannin" text above the eyeport means Isle of Man in the native Manx language.

Pricing is not yet available for this limited edition helmet, which will be available in June 2020. The 2019 version sold for around $900, so it will probably be similar for the 2020 version. The unique aspect of this year's helmet is that, like the 1983 Corvette and 1998 Miata, this year's race never actually happened.