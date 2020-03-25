Figuring out the fight formula.

During the 2019 Ducati World Premier event, the legendary Italian manufacturer introduced all the new additions to its 2020 lineup, including the long-awaited Streetfighter V4After months of teasing, we finally got the full picture.  

More On The Streetfighter:

ducati panigale v4 streetfighter tokyo Ducati Officially Announces Streetfighter V4 In Rimini
ducati streetfighter v4 beautiful bike award Ducati Streetfighter V4 Declared Most Beautiful Bike At EICMA 2019

Now, with the model just about ready to land in the showrooms, Ducati invited the world to a more technical presentation of the model—the one reviewers would have attended prior to the press ride. Due to the current circumstances, Ducati decided to do a virtual presentation instead and walk us through the new model’s features. Here are five things you should know about the new 2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4. 