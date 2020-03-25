Figuring out the fight formula.
During the 2019 Ducati World Premier event, the legendary Italian manufacturer introduced all the new additions to its 2020 lineup, including the long-awaited Streetfighter V4. After months of teasing, we finally got the full picture.
Now, with the model just about ready to land in the showrooms, Ducati invited the world to a more technical presentation of the model—the one reviewers would have attended prior to the press ride. Due to the current circumstances, Ducati decided to do a virtual presentation instead and walk us through the new model’s features. Here are five things you should know about the new 2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4.