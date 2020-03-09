BMW is getting ready to dip its toe in the cruiser pond with the impending introduction of the R18 bagger. After almost a year of teasing, we finally have a date: on April 3, 2020, BMW will debut the all-new R18. Until we see the bike in the metal and learn more about it, here’s what we already know about it.

First, let’s talk about the engine because that’s the one thing about the new R18 that BMW has discussed at length. In a press release published in November 2019, the manufacturer described the new engine into details. The enormous air and oil-cooled flat-twin has a 1,802cc capacity with a 107mm bore and 100mm stroke. The engine uses an over-head valve with dual camshaft set up reminiscent of BMW’s early boxer engines. The shaft also receives an additional bearing to avoid excessive vibration caused by the two oversized cylinders.

The beast.

BMW announced the power ratings at 91 horsepower at 4,750 rpm and 116.5lb-ft of torque at 3,000 rpm with a redline set at 5,750 rpm. The press release also stated that the engine weighs in at an impressive 244.3 pounds—and that’s without the whole bike around it. The engine is mated to a constant-mesh six-speed transmission and can even feature an optional reverse gear.

Aside from the engine, the company has been tight-lipped about the new model. A series of spy shots and a collection of renders patented in Brazil suggest it will be offered in both a naked and a fully-faired version—with a fairing à l’américaine reminiscent of the Harley-Davidson Electra Glide and Indian Chieftain with the big shield at the front, round headlight and auxiliary lights, and what could be body-matching luggage. The look evolved from the concept introduced in 2019 but we’re out of bobber territory at this point—the striking boxer engine is the only comparable feature between the concept and its production version. The Brazilian patent also confirms the model should launch as a 2021.

2021 BMW R18 patented design. Spy shot of the BMW R18 documents in February 2020.

According to the spy shots we documented in February 2020, the riding position is also straighter than on the R18’s American counterparts, usually offered with highway pegs or boards. The engine’s design dictates the riding geometry, forcing the rider to sit up straight in the saddle.

The bike won’t remain a secret for much longer as BMW confirmed the bike will debut in April 2020, at the Handbuilt Motorcycle Show in Texas.