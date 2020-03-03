Yamaha Motor Corporation has issued two recalls on the YZF-R3 for two potential brake-related issues. Here are the details of these two recalls.

The recalls, issued in February 2020, affect the 2019 Yamaha YZF-R3 sportbike. The manufacturer explains that both issues present a risk of damaging the brake hose and cause a brake fluid leak which would cause the front brake to lose its efficiency. In both cases, should the front brake fail, the rider is at an increased risk of losing control of their vehicle.

In the first case, the defect notice document describes how, when the rider turns the handlebar from left to right, the brake hose comes in contact with the horn lead wire. The repeated contact could eventually damage the brake hose and result in a leak, which in turn would reduce the front brake’s efficiency. Yamaha estimates that 50 percent of up to 1,561 units are potentially affected by this problem. The internal recall number for this issue is 990135.

In the second recall, a faulty bracket hook may cause the brake hose holder to come off and for the hose cover to come in contact with the fork. A damaged hose cover could lead to a compromised hose and also result in a leak. In this case, 50 percent of 1,480 potentially affected motorcycles could present the defect. The internal recall number for this issue is 990134.

Owners of 2019 model should contact the Yamaha customer service at 1-800-962-7926 to have their VIN verified. Should their vehicle be affected by one or both recalls, they will be invited to make an appointment at their Yamaha dealership to have the brake hose and horn lead wire rerouted and/or to have the hose holder bracket replaced.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners can also reach out to the NHTSA via the dedicated hotline at 1-800-424-9153.

Source: NHTSA