Demo a 2020 Aprilia on the track, need I say more?
For those of us that have attended demo days, we know the deal: sign a waiver, take it around the block, don’t crash. Hardly indicative of a motorcycle’s full capabilities, demos primarily help riders determine whether the bike has a suitable seating position and enough pep in the first few gears. On the other hand, track days require a level of dedication that many motorcyclists aren’t willing to commit to. Luckily, Aprilia’s on-track demo program Aprilia Racers Days merges test rides and lap times and it’s coming to a track near you this upcoming riding season.
Back for 2020, Aprilia’s Racers Days event offers support from Aprilia-certified technicians and product specialists from Pirelli, Dainese, and AGV. The price of admission not only includes track-access for you and your existing motorcycle but also allows riders to demo a 2020 Aprilia model with the VIP Aprilia Racers Days package. With a price range of $250-500 (location-dependent), motorcycle enthusiasts can simultaneously test their skills and a new Pirelli-shod Aprilia on America’s most hallowed tarmac.
In addition to the track time, Dainese’s Custom Works tailors will be on hand for fittings and consultations of custom race suits. The brand will also have a fleet of its D-Air (men and women) suits trackside for participants to demo. Not to be left out, AGV will showcase its Pista GP R, Corsa R, Sport Modular, K-5 S, and AX-9 and allow riders to test the helmets on the track. Following the festivities, registrants will receive a $250 accessories voucher for Aprilia purchases before June 30, 2020.
Gallery: Aprilia Racers Days
The nationwide tour will begin at the recently repaved Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The majority of Aprilia’s Racers Days are scheduled to follow premiere race series events like MotoAmerica and MotoGP, putting enthusiasts on the same tracks that professionals rode days before.
Aprilia Racers Days Schedule:
Circuit of the Americas
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd
Austin, TX 78617
(Following MotoGP Weekend)
Road Atlanta
Monday, April 20, 2020
5300 Winder Hwy
Braselton, GA 30517
(Following MotoAmerica Weekend)
New Jersey Motorsports Park
Friday, May 15, 2020
8000 Dividing Creek Rd
Millville, NJ 08332
Buttonwillow Raceway Park
Monday, June 1, 2020
24551 Lerdo Hwy
Buttonwillow, CA 93206
The Ridge Motorsports Park
Monday, June 29, 2020
1060 W Eells Hill Rd
Shelton, WA 98584
(Following MotoAmerica Weekend)
For tickets and further information on the location-specific events, visit the Aprilia Racers Days 2020 website. With a standard track day ranging from $100 to $300, the access to Aprilia-trained specialists, gear from AGV and Dianese, track time, and a demo of a 2020 Aprilia are well worth the price of admission. If your local track is hosting a Racers Days event, do yourself a favor and don’t take a demo ride around the block—take it around the track.
Aprilia Racers Days events will be supported directly by Aprilia trained technicians and product specialists, as well as partners Pirelli, Dainese and AGV to offer the best on-track experience with expert advice, performance and protection. The cost of participation in the events will not only qualify for an incredible track day experience with your existing motorcycle, but also include a VIP Aprilia Racers Days package, with ability to demo a new Aprilia for one of the track day sessions, equipped with Pirelli performance tires. Attendees will also have the ability to be measured for a custom suit from Dainese and try out the latest track suits as well as helmets from AGV. All registrants will receive $250 accessory voucher for qualifying Aprilia purchases before June 30.
