APRILIA USA ANNOUNCES 2020 “APRILIA RACERS DAYS” TRACK PROGRAM

WITH SUPPORT FROM PIRELLI, DAINESE, AND AGV, THE INITIATIVE WILL VISIT FIVE CIRCUITS ACROSS THE UNITED STATES, DELIVERING THE BEST ON-TRACK EXPERIENCE FOR THE MOST DEMANDING MOTORCYCLISTS

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 12, 2020 – Aprilia USA announces 2020 Aprilia Racers Days program, taking place at five tracks across the US, where customers can participate in a track day, while having the ability to experience the latest models from Aprilia in an environment catered towards sport bike enthusiasts.

Starting at the recently repaved Circuit of the Americas track in Austin, TX following the MotoGP weekend in April, Aprilia Racers Days will showcase the latest 2020 machines from the Noale, Italy based manufacturer across five US tracks, several of which follow premiere race weekends, allowing enthusiasts to ride the same tracks professionals rode the previous weekend.

EVENT DETAILS:

Circuit of the Americas

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd

Austin, TX 78617

(Following MotoGP Weekend)

Road Atlanta

Monday, April 20, 2020

5300 Winder Hwy

Braselton, GA 30517

(Following MotoAmerica Weekend)

New Jersey Motorsports Park

Friday, May 15, 2020

8000 Dividing Creek Rd

Millville, NJ 08332

Buttonwillow Raceway Park

Monday, June 1, 2020

24551 Lerdo Hwy

Buttonwillow, CA 93206

The Ridge Motorsports Park

Monday, June 29, 2020

1060 W Eells Hill Rd

Shelton, WA 98584

(Following MotoAmerica Weekend)

For More Information: http://www.aprilia.com/

Tickets Available at: https://aprilia.regfox.com/aprilia-racers-days-2020

Aprilia Racers Days events will be supported directly by Aprilia trained technicians and product specialists, as well as partners Pirelli, Dainese and AGV to offer the best on-track experience with expert advice, performance and protection. The cost of participation in the events will not only qualify for an incredible track day experience with your existing motorcycle, but also include a VIP Aprilia Racers Days package, with ability to demo a new Aprilia for one of the track day sessions, equipped with Pirelli performance tires. Attendees will also have the ability to be measured for a custom suit from Dainese and try out the latest track suits as well as helmets from AGV. All registrants will receive $250 accessory voucher for qualifying Aprilia purchases before June 30.

ABOUT APRILIA RACERS DAYS PARTNERS

Using its 17 years as the Official Tire Supplier to the FIM Superbike World Championship, Pirelli developed the DIABLO ROSSO™ CORSA II, an innovative new tire derived from racing and designed for use on the road and track. DIABLO ROSSO™ CORSA II is the first-ever Pirelli motorcycle tire that uses two compounds applied in three zones on the front tire and three compounds applied at five zones on the rear, creating an aggressive combination. Innovative profiles, a new structure and a new tread design allow every rider to follow their leanings.

To learn more about the complete line of Pirelli motorcycle tires, please visit www.pirelli.com.

For each of the events, the latest sport-oriented technical apparel and helmets will be showcased by Dainese and AGV, the leader in protection for moto and dynamic sports, which joins Aprilia Racers Days in 2019 for the first time ever as Official Safety Sponsor. The natural synergy between these two Italian brands - both known for premium products and innovation - brings a new level of excitement to the tour.

At each stop along the tour, Dainese will have master tailors from its Custom Works program available for fittings and consultations, and professionals from Dainese D-Stores will offer a demo fleet of D-Air suits for both men and women and wide range of AGV helmets including Pista GP R, Corsa R, Sport Modular, K-5 S, and AX-9 for participants to test on the track.

To learn more about the complete line of Dainese and AGV, please visit the respective websites:

www.dainese.com

www.agv.com

ABOUT PIRELLI

Pirelli was founded in Milan in 1872 and today stands as a global brand known for its cutting edge technology, high-end production excellence and passion for innovation that draws heavily on its Italian roots. With around 30,000 employees, Pirelli is a major player in the tire industry and the only global player focused solely on the Consumer tire market, which includes tires for cars, motorcycles and bicycles. Pirelli is now concentrating on High Value tire markets, delivering innovative tires and developing Specialties and Super Specialties for its comprehensive product portfolio. Pirelli has a long link with motorsport and it sustains its technological excellence by bringing innovations developed within the motorsport arena into its consumer products. The company currently supports over 460 car and motorcycle sport events and has been the exclusive tire supplier to the Formula One™ World Championship since 2011. Such a strong presence in motorsport enables Pirelli to transfer a series of avant-garde solutions to its day-to-day operations providing the final consumer with the maximum levels of performance and safety.

Pirelli Tire North America (PTNA) services North America through its Modular Integrated Robotized System (MIRS) facility and research and development center at its Rome, Georgia headquarters, its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Silao, Mexico and its New York City, Montreal and Mexico City sales and marketing offices. The company manufactures, distributes and markets original equipment and replacement tires for export and domestic car/motorcycle applications (US, CA, MX) and Agro/Heavy Truck platforms (MX).

ABOUT DAINESE GROUP

Founded in 1972 by Lino Dainese, true to its mission of advocating and delivering safety in dynamic sports, the Company designs advanced protective head-to-toe gear for motorcycling, winter sports, cycling, horse riding and sailing. In 2007 Dainese acquired the iconic premium sport helmet manufacturer AGV, established in 1947. The new Dainese Settantadue brand, established in 2017, reinterprets the design of historic garments that are a part of the stylistic heritage of the Group, with a contemporary twist. Dainese and AGV products represent the technology frontier in the field of protection for dynamic sports and are used by the world's top athletes including Valentino Rossi and Sofia Goggia, Olympic Champion and winner of the Downhill World Cup.

