Today’s motorcycle landscape contains a diverse array of vehicles. From Harley-Davidson Trikes to the Yamaha Niken to Polaris’ Slingshot (if you consider that a motorcycle), customers have numerous options beyond two wheels. While the reception of such vehicles is very polarized, three-wheeled options expand the customer base and communicate an inclusive community to the general public. Italy-based Marabese Design looks to do just that with its Blade Bike, but unlike most three-wheeled motorcycles, it’s arranging all three wheels in a line.

Founded in 1984 by world-class designer Luciano Marabese, the family-owned firm has worked with the likes of Moto Guzzi, Triumph, Yamaha, and Aprilia (to name a few). Now, Luciano’s sons Ricardo and Roberto Marabese are developing an inline three-wheeled motorcycle to cater to Asian countries—China and Vietnam specifically.

The inclusion of a third wheel would elongate the wheelbase of the motorcycle, increasing the accommodations for numerous passengers. Trikes are less viable in China and Vietnam due to the high level of traffic, but the narrow profile of Marabese’s design allows the bike to squirt between cars while benefiting from improved load capacity. Not only would the Blade Bike’s third wheel allow 2-3 passengers, but it would also centralize weight and improve the stability of the motorcycle.

“The prototype had 10-inch wheels and now we have also tried 12 wheels,” said Ricardo Marabese. “I can say that in the city our vehicle it is a toy, and when folded, with different steering angles, the wheels create a sort of roadway that makes it super stable”

Though the design looks cutting edge, the first prototype dates back to 2006, when Luciano designed the MP3 for Piaggio. The brothers can also draw inspiration from the Yamaha Tesseract, a four-wheeler their father also designed, for the Bike Blade.

The team continues to make incremental changes to the Blade Bike based on tests. While the concept isn’t moving to production yet, we can see how this would benefit particular markets around the world. Would this work in America? Does anyone want the rollerblades of motorcycles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. If we know anything, the reaction to the Blade Bike will be nothing short of polarized.