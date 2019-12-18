You may think that Yamaha Champions Riding School is cool, and you may think that the Palm Beach International Raceway is also cool. You may even think that YCRS announcing its return to South Florida by touching down for a January 2020 weekend at PBIR is fantastic news. Know what’s even better, though? The weekend will feature Roger Hayden as a special guest instructor.

If that’s not exciting enough, YCRS is looking to expand its riding curriculum offerings in 2020. The PBIR event weekend, which runs from January 30 through 31, 2020, will also see the introduction of the ChampEspañol school as part of YCRS. Fluent Spanish-speaking instructors Emerson Amaya, Michael Henao, and a special guest will be on hand to train students enrolled in this course.

YCRS has a full schedule planned for that PBIR weekend, including ChampSchool, ChampDay, ChampEspañol, and ChampGrad programs. Roger Hayden will be a guest instructor at ChampSchool, which runs both days.

“Roger is one of the best motorcycle riders in the world with wins and championships at the highest level. When he reached out to us about joining the team, we nearly fell over ourselves to say yes,” said ChampSchool CEO Nick Ienatsch. “The sport of motorcycling has been really good to Roger and now that he is officially retired, he is looking to give back. What better way to give back to the motorcycling community than to pass on riding knowledge gained from more than 20 years riding at the highest levels?”

If you’re looking for a last-minute, very special gift for yourself or a loved one who rides, registration for PBIR’s YCRS events is currently open. Prices go up as of January 1, 2020, so act soon to save yourself at least $100.

Please note that the all-new ChampEspañol program does not appear to be listed on the registration form for the PBIR weekend yet, so you should contact YCRS to find out how to register for that course.

Source: YCRS