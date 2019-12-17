Motorcyclists tend to express themselves through the motorcycles they ride. Whether you leave it stock or completely overhaul it, the bike reflects your personal tastes and riding style. Most of us don’t possess the fabrication skills to do serious custom work ourselves and have to resort to professional builders to realize our vision. Luckily, if you have a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, there’s a new bolt-on kit that gives you the custom look without the custom price.

India-based custom shop Autologue Design produces accessories and kits for Yamaha, KTM, Suzuki, and Bajaj models. To add to its already respectable lineup, the company just introduced its latest bolt-on cafe racer kit for Royal Enfield’s GT650—the Reck 2.

Featuring a vintage-style quarter fairing, the kit relocates the headlight with stainless steel laser-cut brackets. Customers can upgrade to an aftermarket LED headlight or stick with the halogen stock unit. Tucked inside the new fairing, a fully-digital Motogadget Motoscope Pro speedo replaces the dual analog gauges and bar-end mirrors streamline the bike’s profile.

Gallery: Autologue Design Reck 2: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

8 Photos

The kit also includes custom 3D-printed side covers that will stand out in a sea of Royal Enfields. The new elongated seat cowl not only refines the lines of the GT650 but also conceals a rear pillion. A new tail light assembly tidies up the rear.

The Autologue Design Reck 2 kit retails for ₹17,662.72 ($249 USD) and customers can order the seat cowl and side covers separately from the kit. As for paint, the website doesn’t offer any options with the kit, so it seems like purchasers will need to source a livery for themselves.

It’s a shame the company doesn’t offer the iridescent purple paint in the promo photos, but at that price, you should have enough to cover a painter—or not, it’s completely up to you. After all, custom motorcycles are all about options and the Reck 2 definitely offers that.